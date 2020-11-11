27 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed 27 more lives in South Dakota as the state saw more than 1,300 additional cases Wednesday.

The new deaths bring total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 567. It marks the second-highest single-day death total, following the 28 deaths reported Nov. 6.

One victim was in their 50s, two in their 60s, seven in their 70s, and 17 over age 80, according to the Department of Health.

Officials reported 1,362 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 58,696. Active cases rose by over 800 to 17,461.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by 64 to 543, marking the first time this number declined in several days. Health officials say 34% of the state’s hospital beds and ICU beds are still available.

The Department of Health reported a 21% test-positivity rate Wednesday, and a 20% rolling positivity rate over the past two weeks. The state factors test positivity by factoring in all tests taken, per CDC guidelines.

Active cases by county

Here’s a look at South Dakota counties with the most current active cases:

Minnehaha County: 4,183

Pennington: 1,747

Lincoln: 1,227

Davison: 677

Brown: 607

Codington: 577

Oglala Lakota: 541

Beadle: 532

Brookings: 493

Lawrence: 491

