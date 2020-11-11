Avera Health reporting surge in hospitalizations as coronavirus cases increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As hospitalizations remain high around the state, Avera Health is reporting a considerable surge in admissions.

According to Dr. David Basel, a 20% increase in hospitalization in the last week has triggered the health system’s surge plans.

Dr. Basel says they are taking multiple measures to try and manage the increased load of patients.

Each week we are speaking with health officials about the latest health headlines as the pandemic continues. You can watch part one of our interview with Dr. Basel above and part two below.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.