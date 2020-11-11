How the Brookings mask mandate is going 2 months later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brookings was the first city in South Dakota to mandate masks city-wide. Then at the end of October city councilors extended it 60 more days. Dakota News Now checked in with community members to see how the mask mandate is going.

A sign hangs on the door at Brookings Furniture Co. reminding shoppers about the mask mandate. Staff says for the most part customers follow it.

“Initially we probably had maybe 25 to 30 percent of people wearing masks. And then once the city mandate came into place I would say now we are probably up to 80, 90 percent of people are wearing masks. There still are some that aren’t,” said Jim Langland, Co-owner and manager of Brookings Furniture Co.

Masks are required when six feet social distancing indoors isn’t possible. That isn’t a problem at Brookings Furniture Co. as they have plenty of room. So the company recommends but does not require masks.

“In the same token, we’re keeping our mask on, and then we’re making sure we’re keeping a distance from them. It’s a tough situation. People feel it’s an infringement on their rights,” said Langland.

City Councilor Nick Wendell is in support of the mask mandate.

“We think it’s working in our community. Now is not the time to slow down and pull back. We just need to continue to reinforce those behaviors that will be good for our community,” said Wendell.

Councilor Patty Bacon says the focus in Brookings has not been on enforcement.

“We don’t have our police department or anyone else out looking for violators and writing tickets. We have left it up to our community to police ourselves and each other,” said Bacon.

The top priority is education.

“I don’t think we want to use divisive language or get into shaming folks that are not wearing masks. I think the more we can just reinforce the ethics of mask-wearing, the more folks in our community have a willingness to wear masks if they can,” said Windell.

Even if a mask mandate does not pass, city councilors we spoke with believe it’s still a beneficial conversation for cities to have.

We also reached out to the two city councilors who voted no to extend the mask mandate. However, they were not available in time for the broadcast of this story.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.