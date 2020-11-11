Iowa posts fifth day of more than 4,000 new virus cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa coronavirus trends continue to worsen as increasing numbers of Iowans were hospitalized with the virus, further stressing hospitals and health care workers as they try to keep up with the surge.

Iowa Department of Public Health data showed 4,764 additional cases in the past 24 hours Wednesday and 26 more deaths, bringing the state total to 1,898. It was the fifth consecutive day Iowa has reported more than 4,000 new cases a day.

State data indicated 1,190 people were in Iowa hospitals with COVID-19 and 230 admitted in the past 24 hours/ That is the highest single-day number since the beginning of the pandemic and a 39% increase from the day before.

