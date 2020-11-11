LIVE: Sioux Falls City Council votes on proposed mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City Council is set to vote on a proposed mask mandate at its council meeting.

Council members Curt Soehl and Rick Kiley are sponsoring the mask mandate, which would require face coverings in all indoor public places where six-foot social distancing is not possible. The proposal comes following weeks of rising cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has long said that while he strongly encourages residents to wear masks but he believes any sort of law requiring them would be “unenforceable.”

In a statement to Dakota News Now, TenHaken said based on what other communities have experienced with mask mandates, “it is likely” that he will not support a similar measure in Sioux Falls. He said while he supports all mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus, including face coverings, he cannot support government mandates that are “impractical to enforce.”

The council voted 7-1 last week to advance the proposal to a second reading.

Though the first reading passed 7-1, tonight’s vote will likely be much closer. Councilman Alex Jensen was among those who indicated he would not have voted yes had this been a second reading but welcomes further discussion.

Council members also discussed a proposal to change the order of business of City Council meetings, putting off public input until the end of the meeting, immediately before adjournment. Currently, it is held following approval of the regular agenda, towards the beginning of the meeting.

TenHaken sponsored the ordinance. He proposed a similar move early in his tenure as mayor over concerns of decorum following several profanity-laced outbursts during public comment sessions. However, he eventually compromised with city council members who opposed the move.

The public ordinance passed 8-0 last week and is scheduled for a second reading tonight.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

