Advertisement

LIVE: Sioux Falls City Council votes on proposed mask mandate

(KSFY)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls City Council is set to vote on a proposed mask mandate at its council meeting.

Council members Curt Soehl and Rick Kiley are sponsoring the mask mandate, which would require face coverings in all indoor public places where six-foot social distancing is not possible. The proposal comes following weeks of rising cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has long said that while he strongly encourages residents to wear masks but he believes any sort of law requiring them would be “unenforceable.”

In a statement to Dakota News Now, TenHaken said based on what other communities have experienced with mask mandates, “it is likely” that he will not support a similar measure in Sioux Falls. He said while he supports all mitigation measures to slow the spread of the virus, including face coverings, he cannot support government mandates that are “impractical to enforce.”

The council voted 7-1 last week to advance the proposal to a second reading.

Though the first reading passed 7-1, tonight’s vote will likely be much closer. Councilman Alex Jensen was among those who indicated he would not have voted yes had this been a second reading but welcomes further discussion.

Council members also discussed a proposal to change the order of business of City Council meetings, putting off public input until the end of the meeting, immediately before adjournment. Currently, it is held following approval of the regular agenda, towards the beginning of the meeting.

TenHaken sponsored the ordinance. He proposed a similar move early in his tenure as mayor over concerns of decorum following several profanity-laced outbursts during public comment sessions. However, he eventually compromised with city council members who opposed the move.

The public ordinance passed 8-0 last week and is scheduled for a second reading tonight.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash on I-229
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night

Latest News

Brookings was the first city in South Dakota to mandate masks city-wide.
How the Brookings mask mandate is going 2 months later
Supreme Court appears unlikely to strike down Affordable Care Act
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court appears unlikely to strike down Affordable Care Act
A close up of the 20th anniversary National Novel Writing Month poster on Nov. 14, 2019. (WSAW...
National Novel Writing Month prioritizes time for authors