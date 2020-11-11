Minnehaha Country Club votes against extending Sanford International contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The future of the Sanford International PGA Tour Champions tournament beyond 2022 is in doubt after a vote by members of the Minnehaha Country Club.

The club voted against approving a two-year extension of the tournament, according to Sanford spokesperson Paul Heinert.

Heinert said as it sits now, the last year of the tournament would be 2022.

The Sanford International debuted at the Minnehaha Country Club in September of 2018. Thousands of spectators have attended the event since then, and it has drawn multiple visits from golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

