Advertisement

Minnehaha Country Club votes against extending Sanford International contract

Sanford International (file photo)
Sanford International (file photo)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The future of the Sanford International PGA Tour Champions tournament beyond 2022 is in doubt after a vote by members of the Minnehaha Country Club.

The club voted against approving a two-year extension of the tournament, according to Sanford spokesperson Paul Heinert.

Heinert said as it sits now, the last year of the tournament would be 2022.

The Sanford International debuted at the Minnehaha Country Club in September of 2018. Thousands of spectators have attended the event since then, and it has drawn multiple visits from golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash on I-229
Sioux Falls City Council votes no on proposed mask mandate with tie-breaking vote from mayor
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund

Latest News

Packers and Vikings open the season at US Bank Stadium.
Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record
Ania Johnson
Sioux Falls police ask for help locating missing girl
Gov. Tim Walz (File photo)
Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart
President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive at a veterans memorial in Philadelphia on...
Biden pushes forward on transition despite Trump’s blocking