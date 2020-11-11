Advertisement

National Novel Writing Month prioritizes time for authors

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of writers dusted off their notebooks or buckled down at their computers to take care of a pivotal task that is part of NaNoWriMo or National Novel Writing Month.

It is an annual project where participants attempt to write a 50,000 word manuscript between November 1 and November 30.

Aberdeen author Elissa Grossell Dickey says even falling short of that goal is still a win for writers.

She is expecting to debut her own novel from Lake Union Publishing on March 1 called “The Speed of Light”.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lamont Walker
Sioux Falls man arrested on murder charge after body found in ditch
Sioux Falls man charged for not notifying police after picking up missing girl
Bear Runner Hearing
Oglala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner arrested Saturday night
His Facebook post about the hunting trip has gone viral with mixed reactions.
Hunter stumbles upon baby alligator in Minn.
Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters

Latest News

Pandemic causing staff shortages among school districts (FILE)
Pandemic causing staff shortages among school districts
Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation
Community Foundation awards every teacher that applied for ‘Excellence in Education’ grant
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks on the importance of health guidelines at an address in...
U.S. Surgeon General to South Dakota: ‘Do the right thing,’ mask up, follow guidelines
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
Aberdeen fire crews respond to Wylie Park garage fire