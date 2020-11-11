National Novel Writing Month prioritizes time for authors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thousands of writers dusted off their notebooks or buckled down at their computers to take care of a pivotal task that is part of NaNoWriMo or National Novel Writing Month.
It is an annual project where participants attempt to write a 50,000 word manuscript between November 1 and November 30.
Aberdeen author Elissa Grossell Dickey says even falling short of that goal is still a win for writers.
She is expecting to debut her own novel from Lake Union Publishing on March 1 called “The Speed of Light”.
