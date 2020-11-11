Pandemic causing staff shortages among school districts

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to climb across South Dakota, and the end of the fall semester nears for school districts, some schools are starting to feel the impact of quarantining their faculty.

With just over a month left in the first semester at Harrisburg Schools, the pandemic is having a domino effect on faculty and staff.

“Probably not even the positives, at least not in our case and most of the other schools I’ve talked to around the state. It’s the number of quarantines, or daycare’s closed and people need to stay home for their own child care,” said Harrisburg School District Superintendent Tim Graf.

Graf says staff that is in quarantine or unavailable are due to reasons outside of school, and when staff is gone there are conflicts filling those positions.

“It’s been a challenge. Yesterday we were 14 (staff members) short throughout the district, that’s not overly alarming when you look at the number of buildings that we have within the district, but if that continues and that trend gets much higher it’s going to be very difficult,” Graf added.

With staff availability running low some days, Graf says it’s forcing the district to get resourceful.

“It’s just that you need to pull people from other areas, and you may have people who are typically assigned in one area that are filling in in another area. You may utilize student teachers differently,” Graf said.

Harrisburg has a four-tier system when it comes to COVID-19, and with 29 cases in their district Tuesday three of their nine schools are one-step away from having to go to virtual learning.

Graf says he’d like to stay in-person, but if the day comes the district is prepared.

“I think we are more prepared knowing what we are going into. We would expect students to be on a regular basis and it’ll be a challenge, no doubt, to go through it because there’s nothing like having kids in school and being there physically present with a teacher,” said Graf.

Dakota News Now reached out to the South Dakota Department of Education, and they say the situation in each school district is unique and can change quickly.

