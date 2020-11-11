Advertisement

Parkston bridge dedicated to honor two fallen veterans

Parkston bridge dedicated to honor two fallen veterans
Parkston bridge dedicated to honor two fallen veterans(Cordell Wright)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parkston High School is hosting a bridge dedication ceremony to honor two Veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The event begins at 9:00 am on Veterans Day, dedicating the bridge to SSG. Jason Montefering and Sgt. Jeremiah Boehner. Governor Kristi Noem is flying in for the event as part of a new initiative to name bridges in honor of combat veterans. The bridge can be found spanning the James River east of Parkston on highway 44.

Montefering and Boeher both lost their lives in the mid 2000′s while serving in Iraq. Both veterans also attended and graduated from Parkston High School.

The Parkston School counselor Jim Akre said both young men played a major role in the community.

“Jason came in and did the things he needed to do, and Jeremiah was quite a prankster,” Akre said.

State V.F.W vice-commissioner, Barbara McKean, notes the importance of honoring fallen veterans with events like the dedication.

