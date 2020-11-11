Advertisement

Pope Francis vows to end sexual abuse after McCarrick report

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis pledged Wednesday to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offered prayers to victims of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a day after the Vatican released a detailed report into the decades-long church cover-up of his sexual misconduct.

Francis concluded his weekly general audience Wednesday by recalling that the report into the “painful case” of the former high-ranking American cardinal had been released the previous day.

“I renew my closeness to victims of any abuse and commitment of the church to eradicate this evil,” Francis said. He then paused silently for nearly a minute, apparently in prayer.

The Vatican report blamed a host of bishops, cardinals and popes for downplaying and dismissing mountains of evidence of McCarrick’s misconduct starting in the 1990s. The report blamed St. John Paul II, however, for having appointed McCarrick archbishop of Washington in 2000, and made him a cardinal, despite having commissioned an inquiry that found he shared his bed with seminarians.

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop...
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2015 file photo, Pope Francis reaches out to hug Cardinal Archbishop emeritus Theodore McCarrick after the Midday Prayer of the Divine with more than 300 U.S. Bishops at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington.(Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File)

In his remarks Wednesday, however, Francis held John Paul up for praise. Noting that Wednesday marked Poland’s independence day, Francis quoted John Paul as telling young people what it means to be truly free.

“While we thank the Lord for the gift of national and personal freedom, what St. John Paul II taught young people comes to mind,” Francis said. He then cited the Polish pope as saying that being free means being “a man of upright conscience, to be responsible, to be a man ‘for others.’”

Francis defrocked the 90-year-old McCarrick last year after a separate Vatican investigation found he sexually abused adults as well as children.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash on I-229
Sioux Falls City Council votes no on proposed mask mandate with tie-breaking vote from mayor
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund

Latest News

According to a 7:35 a.m. update by the National Hurricane Center, Eta is now a hurricane.
Eta reaches hurricane strength as it approaches Florida coast again
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Wednesday Morning Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead,...
France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance