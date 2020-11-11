SDSU’s Cade Johnson declares for 2021 NFL Draft

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Former Jackrabbit wide receiver Cade Johnson has declared for the upcoming NFL draft. He had a sensational career at SDSU and could have played next spring or transferred for a final season this fall. But he announced on his twitter account today that he will fore-go playing any more college football and enter the 2021 NFL draft. He also will play in the Senior Bowl which is a great chance to showcase his skills.

In his last 2 seasons for the jacks he caught 139 passes for over 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns. His father played for the Huskers and Cade went to high school at Bellevue West.

