Sioux Area Metro to temporarily reduce weekday service
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls' public transportation system will see a temporary dip in services due to staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sioux Area Metro will reduce several weekday services beginning Thursday, city officials say.
All fixed routes will move to hourly service on weekdays. You can find a full schedule at siouxfalls.org/sam.
Saturday service will remain unchanged.
The routes will be switched back to a normal schedule once staffing issues are resolved.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.