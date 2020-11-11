Sioux Area Metro to temporarily reduce weekday service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls' public transportation system will see a temporary dip in services due to staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sioux Area Metro will reduce several weekday services beginning Thursday, city officials say.

All fixed routes will move to hourly service on weekdays. You can find a full schedule at siouxfalls.org/sam .

Saturday service will remain unchanged.

The routes will be switched back to a normal schedule once staffing issues are resolved.

