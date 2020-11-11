Sioux Falls City Council votes ‘No’ on mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mask mandate will not be implemented in Sioux Falls. The 5 to 4 vote came down from city council Tuesday night. It was a split decision between council members. Mayor Paul TenHaken’s vote broke the tie.

Even with the mask mandate struck down, council members, as well as the mayor, continue to advocate for mask-wearing and social distancing.

Businesses like Zandbros Variety in downtown Sioux Falls have had face-covering policies in place for months. Zandbros Manager Jamie Scarbrough hoped to see the council take a similar stand Tuesday.

“I have had some threatening people in here that don’t agree with my policy, and they’ve been physically threatening," Scarbrough said. "I’ve, so far, been able to handle that myself, but I’d just like to know the city had our back.”

While there will be no mask mandate in Sioux Falls, city leadership continues to push mitigation efforts.

Scarbrough says his staff will keep doing what they believe is right.

“Since they left it up to us, it feels like, I can control what happens in here," Scarbrough said. "I’d encourage other businesses to join me in requiring masks while (customers) are inside.”

City Councilor Pat Starr voted in favor of a mask mandate and says, even with the mandate, there are steps the council can and will take.

“Here’s the thing, we have to act," Starr said. “We have to act strongly and decisively.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilors Janet Brekke and Curt Soehl sponsored an ordinance allowing $120,000 to be used in a COVID-19 public health education campaign.

And, with more than $40 million in CARES Act funding available to the city, Starr says he plans to bring forward an item that would put some of that money toward local mental health organizations and non-profits within the community.

However, even with these extra efforts, Starr worries it’s not enough.

“We have to listen to our healthcare providers, they’re begging for mercy right now, and mercy entails wearing a mask, washing your hands, every mitigation strategy we’ve done," Starr said. "And, unfortunately, we are going to get to a point where we may have to do something more drastic.”

In response to what some residents are calling a lack of leadership, a petition to recall Mayor TenHaken has been started online.

Dakota News Now did reach out to the mayor’s office for comment but was told “his remarks at the meeting explain his position, so he will not be doing interviews around this topic.”

