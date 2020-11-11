Advertisement

Sioux Falls City Council votes to move public input to end of meetings

Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting
Sioux Falls City Council discuss several issues at the Nov. 10 meeting(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People wishing to discuss non-agenda items at Sioux Falls City Council meetings will now have to wait longer to speak.

The council voted to move public input to the end of council meetings Tuesday night.

Councilors were split on the decision, and the vote ended in a four-four tie. Mayor Paul TenHaken broke the tie to approve the proposal.

TenHaken sponsored the ordinance. He proposed a similar move early in his tenure as mayor over concerns of decorum following several profanity-laced outbursts during public comment sessions. However, he eventually compromised with city council members who opposed the move.

The changes will go into effect next month.

This was the second tie-breaking vote cast by TenHaken Tuesday night. He was also the deciding vote as the council defeated a proposal to institute a mask mandate in the city.

Parkston bridge dedicated to honor two fallen veterans
