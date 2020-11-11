Advertisement

Sioux Falls police ask for help locating missing girl

Ania Johnson
Ania Johnson(Sioux Falls Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Police say 12-year-old Ania Johnson ran away from school Tuesday after an argument. She has not been seen since.

Ania was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 605-367-7000.

