SODAK 16 night sees SFC, Dakota Valley, Northwestern and Warner get decisive wins to advance to state tournaments

15 of 16 teams in A and B advance to state tournaments
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, N. SIOUX CITY, MELLETTE and WARNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was SODAK 16 night in South Dakota girls volleyball with winners all advancing to next week’s state tournaments. The State “A” will be in Watertown and the State “B” in Huron. The “AA” SODAK 16 games are Thursday and those winners advance to Brookings next week.

In match-ups Tuesday night in Class “A” top-ranked SF Christian rolled past Miller in straight sets as did Dakota Valley over St. Thomas More. 2nd-ranked Madison also swept into the state tournament. Hill City, RC Christian, Winner and Hamlin also won their matches Tuesday. The Baltic at Parker contest was postponed because of the weather.

And in Class “B" the top 2 teams, Northwestern and Warner were straight set winners on their home floors to advance along with #3 Chester. Colman-Egan, BW/Emery, Faulkton, Hitchcock-Tulare and Corsica-Stickney also made the field on 8 in Huron.

