Sunshine Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for the southeastern portions of the area this morning. Road conditions will gradually improve throughout the day thanks to sunshine making a comeback. High temperatures today will be much cooler today in areas that received snowfall yesterday compared to areas that didn’t see any snowfall. We’ll be back in the 40′s further west and be stuck in the mid to upper 30′s to the east.

A quick moving cold front will bring a quick shot of light snow/light wintry mix overnight tonight and into early Thursday morning. This doesn’t look to accumulate to much, but could briefly accumulate on the roads for your Thursday morning commute. Thursday’s highs will be impacted and drop us all to the lower to mid 30′s for highs with more sunshine after the precipitation ends. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs moving back in the mid to upper 30′s east and even some lower 50′s west where there isn’t any snow on the ground.

This weekend is looking to be mild for Mid-November! We’ll be in the 40′s for many and even 50′s to the west once again. Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40′s with a mix of sun and clouds. Next week is when even warmer temperatures will make a comeback and be primarily in the 50′s. Most of the snow we received will be gone by then with that warm up.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.