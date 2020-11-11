Supreme Court appears unlikely to strike down Affordable Care Act

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s arguments over the legality of the Affordable Care Act took a turn.

Both Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared hesitant to strike down the entire law, even if they were to find the law’s individual mandate for obtaining health insurance unconstitutional. Dr. Jon Schaff, a professor of political science at Northern State, says this behavior towards a case is not uncommon from the court.

“The court often uses the rubric of what they call a political question. The court does not decide political questions.” Schaff says.

He says often, if a decision on a case will be controversial or go against a law already implemented, such as the Affordable Care Act, the court will refuse to take sides.

“The Supreme Court, often will wash it’s hands of it and say, ‘That’s a political question. Let the political branches decide it.’”

The ACA has largely survived numerous bouts in Congress and courts, even as there’s no longer a penalty for not adhering to the act’s individual mandate. Schaff says he doesn’t think the court will vote to get rid of the entire law, but instead will try to pick apart select pieces they think may be unconstitutional.

“I don’t think the court wants to put it’s integrity on the line by repealing something that the political branches have been unwilling or unable to do. And if they can find a legal reason to avoid making this kind of decision, I suspect they will do so.”

A decision in the case is expected from the Supreme Court by late spring.

