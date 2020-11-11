Advertisement

Vikings bar fans from final games as virus deaths hit record

Packers and Vikings open the season at US Bank Stadium.
Packers and Vikings open the season at US Bank Stadium.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings say they’ve given up on trying to host large crowds and instead will close the four remaining home games to fans.

The Vikings said in a statement Wednesday that players, coaches and staff miss the energy and passion that fans bring on game day. But the team says Minnesota’s rising infection and hospitalization rates make closing the final home games to fans necessary to protect the community.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported a record 56 new deaths from COVID-19, a more than 55% jump from the state’s previous record of 36 deaths, reported on Friday. 

