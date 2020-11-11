Winner football team toughs it out to make the title game in 11-B

WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Winner football team has kept on winning even with a head coaching change during the season.

The Warriors rolled to a 28-14 win over a very talented Sioux Valley team last Friday and go into the championship game with a perfect record. But that’s nothing new for the Warriors all the way back to the days of Harvey Naasz. In fact, it’s almost an expectation to have the gold helmets in the DakotaDome every November.

But this hasn’t exactly been a normal year. And new head coach Trent Olson has been right in the middle of all the craziness. “It’s been 2020. It’s been crazy and obviously you have to give the kids a lot of credit with a lot of perseverance through a lot of strange things. Once when we were scheduled for a bye week we went 2-1/2 weeks without a game and then we played twice during homecoming week itself. It’s been a crazy year and they’ve toughed it through,” says head coach Trent Olson.

They will have to tough it through won more game against the team they faced in last’s year’s title game. The Seahawks dominated a very good Mobridge-Pollock team last Friday 46-0 at Sparky Anderson Field and they have also gone through the season without a loss. And in recent years regardless of whether it’s 9-man or 11-man, Jeff Van Leur’s teams have also made it an annual expectation to be in the Dome for the final game of the season. This should be a dandy on Friday.

