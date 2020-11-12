Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 11th

Parker advances to State “A”, Sievers picks Oklahoma, Stampede ready to begin, DSU wins again and the top Plays of the Week
By Mark Ovenden
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Parker Pheasant had to wait an extra night to advance to the State “A” volleyball tournament. Dani Sievers will compete in big-time college gymnastics at Oklahoma, the Stampede are anxious to get started, DSU women win again and the Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

