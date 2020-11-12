10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 11th
Parker advances to State “A”, Sievers picks Oklahoma, Stampede ready to begin, DSU wins again and the top Plays of the Week
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Parker Pheasant had to wait an extra night to advance to the State “A” volleyball tournament. Dani Sievers will compete in big-time college gymnastics at Oklahoma, the Stampede are anxious to get started, DSU women win again and the Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.
