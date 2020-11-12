Augustana Letters of Intent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana baseball team had two student-athletes sign their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at Augustana, head coach Tim Huber announced Wednesday. Wednesday marks the first day a student-athlete is able to sign an NLI.

Macully Sehr | 5-9 | IF/RHP | Broomfield, Colorado | Legacy High School

Huber on Sehr: “From the time we started recruiting Macully, he has been very excited about our program. The more we checked in on him and had a chance to see his skills, the feeling became very mutual. He is a baseball guy from a baseball family and has been a starter on his high school team since his freshman year. He is a guy who is very capable of playing both middle infield spots and third base. We were also intrigued when we got a chance to see him on the mound and the different arm slots he pitches from. His breaking ball is a very good pitch and we believe will get outs at this level. Cully is a competitor and we expect him to find a way to make our team better.”

High School: Sehr will graduate from Legacy High School in the summer of 2021. As a sophomore, he hit .345 with a .441 OBP, .958 fielding percentage and 1.77 ERA en route to First Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State honors. As a freshman, he garnered Second Team All-Conference honors while helping his team to its best record in school history.

Personal: Sehr was born in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, to parents Kelly and Doug Sehr. He has four siblings and enjoys baseball, basketball, snowboarding and hanging out with his friends. While at Augustana, he plans to major in business.

Aaron Heger | RHP | Bemidji, Minnesota | Bemidji High School

Huber on Heger: “Aaron flew under the radar a bit this summer. He has seen his velocity climb the past couple months, which is a testament to his commitment to training. He is a big guy with a good frame and we expect to continue climbing with his already mid-to-upper 80′s velocity. Aaron is a strike thrower and has the ability to throw his off speed and fastball equally consistent in the zone. He is also very invested in the training process. He is one of the most knowledgeable guys we have recruited and knows what has worked well for him in training and is aware of what development can and should look like. We know Aaron will be a great fit at Augustana academically with a 4.0+ GPA as well.”

High School: Heger will graduate from Bemidji High School in May of 2021. Last summer, Heger hit .487 with one homer, six doubles and a 1-1 record on the mound. During fall ball in 2020, Heger tallied a 7-2 record on the mound.

Personal: Heger was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to parents Jana and Roger Heger. He has an older sibling and plans to major in exercise science while at Augustana.

Men’s Basketball

Augustana University men’s basketball head coach Tom Billeter has announced the signing of two student-athletes to the Viking men’s basketball team on the first day of the early signing period. Angelo Winkel and Zac Johnson have each committed to continuing their athletic and academic careers at Augustana beginning in Fall 2021.

Johnson, a 6-4 guard, joins Augustana from River Falls, Wisconsin. Playing his prep ball at River Falls High School, Johnson is a First Team All-State selection while also earning First team All-Northwest, First Team All-Conference and Team MVP honors as a junior.

“Zac is a very strong guard who has a great ability to score,” Billeter said. “He can get to the rim as well as shoot the three. He is a gym rat who will make quite an impact for us at Augustana.”

Johnson averaged 20.8 points per game in 2019-20 while also securing 4.3 rebounds per outing. He has already surpassed 1,000-career points in high school, sitting fourth all time at RFHS with 1,132. His 174 made 3-point baskets is the school record.

Johnson played AAU basketball for the Wisconsin Playmakers.

Winkel is a 6-9 forward from Algona, Iowa, where he has attended Bishop Garrigan High School. As a junior, Winkel was a double-double machine averaging 19.1 points and 10 rebounds per outing. The First Team All-State selection led the Golden Bears to a runner-up finish at the Iowa State Tournament.

“Angelo is a very talented front line player with an outstanding future at Augustana,” Billeter said. “His athleticism and overall ability have made him one of the best rebounders in Iowa high school history. We are excited to have him at Augie for the next four years.”

During Winkel’s sophomore campaign, the forward averaged 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while being named Third Team All-State. As a freshman, he was an honorable mention to the All-State teams and earned First Team All-Conference accolades after tallying 14 points and seven rebounds.

Winkel played AAU basketball for All Iowa Attack.

The duo will enroll in classes in August 2021 at Augustana.

Women’s Basketball

The Augustana women’s basketball team inked three student-athletes on National Signing Day, head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday. Katie Leisen, Izzy Moore, and Kelsey Willems have signed their national letters of intent to play for the Vikings in 2021-22.

“We are proud and excited to welcome Katie, Izzy, and Kelsey to our Augustana women’s basketball program,” Krauth said. “These three young ladies have already distinguished themselves in their high school careers as they prepare for their senior seasons. We are looking forward to the addition of their talent, enthusiasm and character to the Augustana family.”

Katie Leisen | 6-0 | Guard | Eden Prairie, Minnesota | Eden Prairie High School

Katie is a versatile performer and listed as a 2021 top-40 talent in the state of Minnesota. She played AAU basketball for 43 Hoops this summer and was listed as a top wing performer at numerous tournaments. Leisen missed her junior high school season due to injury. In her sophomore season, Leisen averaged 11 points per contest as well as seven rebounds per game.

Leisen is undecided on her major.

Izzy Moore | 5-8 | Guard | Sioux Falls, South Dakota | O’Gorman High School

Izzy, a Sioux Falls native, achieved a preseason individual ranking of third overall 2021 player in South Dakota by Prep Girls Hoops. She was also a preseason selection for the cover and feature in the Hansen Anderson basketball preview. In her junior season, Moore averaged 12 points per game while also securing three rebounds, two assists and two steals, which helped O’Gorman go 21-0 before the cancellation of the postseason due to COVID-19.

Moore plans to major in nursing or pre-medicine while at Augustana.

Kelsey Willems | 5-8 | Guard | Chaska, Minnesota | Chaska High School

Kelsey was a teammate of Leisen this summer on the 43 Hoops AAU program. She was recognized as an extra effort player, a top defensive player and named to the All-Defensive Team at the Meltdown Tournament. During her junior season at Chaska High School, Willems averaged seven points per contest along with three assists and two steals, helping her team to a 25-6 record.

Willems plans to major in pre-medicine while at Augustana.

Women’s Tennis

Augustana head women’s tennis coach Marc Kurtz is pleased to welcome Florentia Hadjigeorgiou as a signee to the 2021-2022 roster. Hadjigeorgiou is a native of Deryneia, Cyprus.

“We are excited to have Florentia join the team in January.” Kurtz said. "She is an excellent student and outstanding tennis player. Florentia played FedCup for Cyprus and has experience at a very-high level. She was ranked as high as No. 936 in the ITF Junior World Rankings.

“Florentia will make an immediate impact towards the top of our lineup and we are thrilled to welcome her to Augustana.”

Hadjigeorgiou will graduate from G C School of Careers Nicosia prior to enrolling in classes at Augustana where she plans to major in biochemistry.

Women’s Soccer

The Augustana women’s soccer team had a busy National Signing Day on Wednesday morning as ten student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at Augustana. The ten athletes will enroll as freshmen in the fall of 2021. Wednesday is the first day of the signing period for all NCAA soccer programs.

“This is an incredible class for our program, our University and our coaches,” head coach Brandon Barkus said. "We are excited to welcome these student-athletes to the Augustana University Soccer program. It is an extremely talented group that I am very optimistic will impact our program immensely.

“It obviously has been an extremely challenging year in recruiting, however, in our mind it has also been a very special year, when you can recruit a group of players with this level of ability from your home state and in the region. It is truly a testament to the quality and commitment of their club and high school coaches who have more than prepared them to compete at the highest level. These ten young women are tremendous role models of what we look to recruit here at Augustana. Our program takes pride in being a group of amazing young people, tremendous competitors, and courageous leaders with an undying passion to be the absolute best! Plus, they come to Augustana accustomed to winning and with high ambitions, and we look forward to helping them realize their dreams. Our coaching staff is extremely excited for the Augustana Soccer recruiting class of 2021!”

Meet The Class

Emma Thompson | Forward | 5-6 | West Des Moines, Iowa | Sporting Iowa

Barkus on Thompson: “Emma is a player that we have had the pleasure of watching develop first-hand as she was a regular participant in the camps that we host throughout the summer. Emma is a gifted athlete who has the ability to play multiple positions and also the fitness to get up and down the field with energy and determination. She has natural attacking instincts and combined with her speed and quickness I am extremely excited to see her beat defenders off the dribble and with combinations. Emma competes for one of the best club teams in Iowa and we are excited about the things that Emma will bring to our attack.”

High School: Thompson will graduate from Valley High School in May of 2021. As a sophomore, Thompson garnered Academic All-Conference honors while helping her team to a 15-4 record and state tournament appearance.

Personal: Thompson was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to parents Jim and Tina Thompson. She has three younger siblings and plans to major in chemistry or computer science while at Augustana.

Larissa Pelley | Defender | 5-6 | Glenwood, Iowa | Evolution Soccer Club

Barkus on Pelley: “Larissa will be a player who will both impact and add to our depth for us in the back. She is very athletic and competitive, which are two qualities we really love. Also, as an added bonus, she is left-footed and can play centrally. Her work rate on both sides of the ball and willingness to get up and down the field have really stood out and we are excited about what her growth in our program can look like over the next four years.”

High School: Pelley will graduate from Glenwood High School in May of 2021. As a sophomore, Pelley started 15 out of 16 games while tallying four goals, three assists, 41 shots and 27 shots on goal en route to 2nd Team All-District and Team MVP honors.

Personal: Pelley was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to parents Scott and Nici Pelley. She has four younger siblings and enjoys spending time with family, being outdoors, reading, baking, track, basketball and crafts. While at Augustana, she plans to major in psychology.

Cecilia Burroughs | Midfield | 5-6 | Ankeny, Iowa | Iowa Rush

Barkus on Burroughs: “Cecilia, or as she goes by Ceci, is a player with a tremendous soccer IQ. She is versatile and can play anywhere in the midfield but plays with great composure, awareness and confidence. As we continue to build our possession-based play, players like Ceci will help us retain the ball, but she is equally adept as a ball winner. She is so solid on both sides of the ball. With her ability to read the game and contribute both offensively and defensively, she has a very bright future at the collegiate level.”

High School: Burroughs will graduate from Ankeny Centennial High School in May of 2021. As a sophomore, Burroughs garnered Academic All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-Conference honors while helping her team to a 16-4 record, conference championship and state semifinals appearance.

Personal: Burroughs was born in Ankeny, Iowa. She has a younger sibling and enjoys volunteering, reading and watching movies. While at Augustana, she plans to major in government, international affairs and political science while minoring in spanish.

Brooke Oberbroekling | Defender | 5-4 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Dakota Alliance Soccer Club

Barkus on Oberbroekling: “Brooke, who is another left-footed player, is as tough as they come and she is super competitive as well. What I love is her grit, determination and willingness to sacrifice for her team. I love how Brooke can play in the middle and on the flank in the back and it’s this versatility that will help get her on the field for us sooner than later. We are excited to get her here and to start working her into our system and style of play. We believe that Brooke will have an incredible career here at Augie!”

High School: Oberbroekling will graduate from O’Gorman High School in May of 2021. As a senior, she scored two goals and tallied four assists as her team made a state semifinals appearance. She was named to the Metro All-City Conference Team her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

Personal: Oberbroekling was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Kelly and Kathy Oberbroekling. She has an older sibling and enjoys running, biking and boating. While at Augustana, she plans to major in nursing.

Delaney Kost | Defender | 5-6 | Rapid City, S.D. | Black Hills Rapids

Barkus on Kost: “Delaney is a fantastic athlete that has only begun to scratch the surface of her abilities as a soccer player. She defends with a great sense of responsibility, trains with incredible focus and competes with intensity. Delaney’s ability to play out wide in the back and her ball-winning ability could see her competing for playing and starting time immediately. Delaney has a big personality and is so fun to be around. I am also excited to continue a tradition of great West River players coming to Augustana!”

High School: Kost will graduate from Central High School in May of 2021. As a junior, Kost earned the Most Improved Player award on her team.

Personal: Kost was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, to parents Martin and Jodi Kost. She has two older siblings, one of which wrestles at Augustana, and enjoys running, hiking, going to the lake and spending time with family and friends. While at Augustana, she plans to major in biology.

Erika Leeman | Defender | 5-5 | Burnsville, Minn. | Salvo SC

Barkus on Leeman: “Erika has continued to impress me with her growth, determination and development. She primarily plays center back but can slip into the midfield if called upon. She has a massive engine and works at maximum effort with a terrific attitude. She is a hard-nosed tackler that is incredible in supporting angles and distances. Salvo SC is proving that they consistently develop outstanding defenders that have moved on to be very successful and Erika is yet another one. Her emphasis on having a strong 1v1 defensive mentality and patience are characteristics that will lead her to a tremendous collegiate career!”

High School: Leeman will graduate from Burnsville Senior High School in June of 2021. She received First Team All-Conference and team MVP honors during her junior and senior seasons.

Personal: Leeman was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to parents Kelli and Larry Leeman.

Summer Greene | Forward | 5-4 | Omaha, Neb. | Omaha United

Barkus on Greene: “Summer is as complete a defender as we have recruited here at Augustana. She has a fantastic combination of athleticism, tactical awareness and technical ability. What I really love is that Summer brings a calming presence in the backline with her leadership and communication. She has all the tools to impact right away.”

High School: Greene will graduate from Concordia High School in 2021. As a freshman, Greene earned First Team All-State honors.

Personal: Greene was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to parents Kelly and Matt Greene. She has two younger siblings and plans to major in nursing and minor in biology while at Augustana.

Sierra Barkus | Midfield | 5-5 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Dakota Alliance Soccer Club

Barkus on Barkus: “Sierra has ‘being a Viking’ in her blood! She possesses a tremendous passion for life and for soccer that is contagious. Sierra is very versatile and can play in any position in the midfield, up top and in the center back if needed. Her passing acuity and possession are points of pride and will blend immediately with our returning players. Sierra has a unique ability to dictate the pace of a game as she can bring calm amidst chaos. She has a strong ability to establish a rhythm to a game and plays with fierce pride. I love that she sets high goals and explodes forward with an excellent attitude.”

High School: Barkus will graduate from O’Gorman High School in 2021. During her junior and senior seasons, Barkus made the First Team All-State Team and was named Second Team All-State as a sophomore. She also made the Metro Conference Team from her sophomore through senior seasons.

Personal: Barkus was born in Overland Park, Kansas, to parents Brandon and Jen Barkus. She has an older sibling on the Augie soccer team and enjoys golfing when not on the soccer pitch.

Mia Baltzell | Forward | 5-5 | Omaha, Neb. | Evolution SC

Barkus on Baltzell: “Versatile and talented is how you describe Mia. She has played many positions and many roles during her youth and high school careers. As she enters our program, we see a tremendous player who can play up top and as an attacking mid for us and I’m excited to see Mia use that versatility to be a great offensive player with a tremendous presence in our front line. I am excited to see Mia wearing the Navy and Gold next fall!”

High School: Baltzell will graduate from Elkhorn South High School in May of 2021.

Personal: Baltzell was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to parents Beau and Amy Baltzell. She has two siblings and enjoys show choir and shopping. While at Augustana, Baltzell plans to major in biology and minor in spanish.

Macie Haggerty | Midfield | 5-6 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Dakota Alliance Soccer Club

Barkus on Haggerty: ""Macie is an attacking center midfielder from Sioux Falls that I had the pleasure to see play a ton. Macie may be one of the most athletically gifted players we have had here at Augie. She has the speed, technique and agility to be a special player in the midfield and she works magic with the ball at her feet. There will be some big expectations to fill in the midfield with the departures of Kelly Partington and Izzy Hedge, but Macie certainly has the ability to handle it. I am really excited to see Macie playing here at Augie!"

High School: Haggerty will graduate from Roosevelt High School in May of 2021. As a senior, she helped lead her team to a state championship game appearance with 13 goals on the season. She earned All-Metro Conference honors and is a scholar-athlete. As a junior, she scored eight goals, received scholar athlete honors, offensive MVP honors, All-Metro Conference honors and was named Second Team All-State. She also made the All-Metro Conference team as a sophomore.

Personal: Haggerty was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to parents Terrin and Amy Haggerty. She has an older sibling and her hobbies include hanging out with friends and family, running, bible study, being outside and hiking. While at Augustana, she plans to major in nursing.

Track & Field/Cross Country

Augustana cross country and track & field head coach Tracy Hellman announced that seventeen student-athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent and will continue their athletic and academic careers at Augustana in 2021-22.

“We are very excited about the student-athletes that have signed to be part of our Augustana cross country and track & field Family,” Hellman said. "The coaching staff worked extremely hard and identified the right fit, as these 17 athletes are the most ever we have released on signing day.

“Not only are these individuals outstanding athletes in their respectable events, academically they are very accomplished. As we continue to build our program for future years, this year’s class is a great addition to our current Viking cross country and track & field student-athletes.”

Ella Bakken | Distance | Eden Prairie, Minnesota | Eden Prairie High School

In her senior cross country season, Bakken placed seventh at section 6AA cross country meet helping her Eden Prairie to a fifth-place finish. She placed ninth in the section 6AA 3200m her sophomore track season.

Bakken plans to major in biology and minor in Spanish while at Augustana.

Jayda Becker | Distance | Shakopee, Minnesota | Shakopee High School

In her senior cross country season, Becker placed 20th at the cross country 2AA section meet. She was also an AA cross country state qualifier her junior year.

Becker plans to major in nursing while at Augustana.

Cole Berends | Sprints/Jumps | Saint Charles, Minnesota | Saint Charles High School

In his sophomore season, Berends ran personal bests 11.89 in the 100m, and 24.18 in the 200m. He helped Saint Charles win the True Team State Meet during his sophomore season.

Berends plans to major in nursing while at Augustana.

Luke Berends | Sprints/Jumps | Saint Charles, Minnesota | Saint Charles High School

In his freshman season, Berends was a part of Saint Charles 4x200m relay team that broke the school record. Holds 11.57 personal best in the 100m and 23.9 in the 200m. Helped Saint Charles win the True Team State Meet his sophomore year.

Berends plans to major in nursing while at Augustana.

Isaac Fink | Distance | Duluth, Minnesota | Denfeld High School

In his senior year, Fink was a state qualifier in cross country. During his junior cross country season, he was conference runner-up and placed 74th at the state meet.

Fink plans to major in Biology while at Augustana.

Noah Gandley | Distance | Colorado Springs, Colorado | Rampart High School

Gandley placed second at the cross country conference meet and fifth at the regional meet his senior year.

Gandley plans to major in exercise science while at Augustana.

Ben Haberman | Distance | Golden Valley, Minnesota | Hopkins High School

Haberman is a two-time all-conference honoree and Minnesota AA state qualifier in cross country. He holds a 3,200m personal best of 9:56.

Haberman plans to major in exercise science and minor in coaching while at Augustana.

Emma Hughes | Distance | Glenwood, Iowa | Glenwood Community High School

Hughes was an individual state cross country qualifier her junior and senior seasons. She was part of the 4x800m relay that placed 10th in the state meet her sophomore year.

Hughes plans to major in education and minor in coaching while at Augustana.

Myah Kremer | Mid-Distance | Alexandria, Minnesota | Alexandra Area High School

In her sophomore year, Kremer anchored her 4x800m relay team helping it place third at the AA Minnesota State Meet. Alexandria Area High School placed second at the state meet as a team.

Kremer plans to major in nursing while at Augustana.

Andrew Martens | Hurdles | Sioux Falls, South Dakota | Lincoln High School

During his sophomore year, Martens won the South Dakota AA 110 hurdles and placed second in the 300m hurdles which helped Lincoln High School win the outdoor state championship. He holds a personal best of 14.8 in the 110m hurdles and 40.01 in the 300m hurdles.

Martens plans to major in marketing while at Augustana.

Evan Myran | Distance | Hawley, Minnesota | Moorhead High School

Myran ran a personal best 16:03 his junior cross country season. Holds personal best 2:01 in the 800m, 4:33 in the 1600m and 9:49 for 3200m.

Myran plans to major in engineering while at Augustana.

Maia Peterson | Sprints | Stewartville, Minnesota | Stewartville High School

In her junior season, Peterson was part of the 4x400 and 4x200 meter relay at the Minnesota State Meet that had runner-up finishes. Her sophomore year she was part of two relays that qualified for the Minnesota State Meet, with the 4x400 meter relay placing third and the 4x200 meter relay placing sixth.

Peterson is undecided on a major.

Kylee Saylee | Sprints/Jumps | Hudson, Iowa | Hudson High School

In her sophomore year, Saylee was a four-event 1A Iowa state qualifier. She placed sixth at the Iowa State Meet in the 200m dash. She also qualified for the Drake Relays in the long jump and high jump. Saylee was also the NICL East Conference Champion in the long jump, high jump, and 200m.

Saylee plans to major in business administration while at Augustana.

Lizzy Schmidt | Sprints | Belle Plaine, Minnesota | Belle Plaine High School

Schmidt was part of the Belle Plaine team that was conference and section champions in her sophomore year. She was on the 4x400m relay that placed third at the Minnesota A State Track Meet.

Schmidt plans to major in nursing while at Augustana.

Daniel Street | Distance | Aberdeen, South Dakota | Aberdeen Central High School

Placed third at the cross country conference meet and fourth at the state meet his senior year.

Street plans to major in biology and minor in mathematics while at Augustana.

Aubrey Surage | Distance | Monument, Colorado | Lewis Palmer High School

In her junior season, Surage placed 27th at the CSHAA Cross Country State Meet with a time of 19:36.

Surage plans to major in biology while at Augustana.

