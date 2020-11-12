Avera St. Luke’s moves to next step in surge plan

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state, and now Avera St. Luke’s in Aberdeen is moving into the next state of it’s surge plan, to handle an increase of hospitalizations.

St. Luke’s Chief Nursing Officer Kelli Fischer says it’s a change they’ve had time to prepare for... learning more about what works best since March.

“We’ve had a long runway to get the surge plan laid out. So now it’s just our time to operationalize that.” Fischer says.

More floor space will be opened up to allow more patient capacity, and staff will be reorganized to help where needed. Elective surgeries and appointments will also be postponed on a week-by-week basis, to allow more resources to be directed towards COVID-19 patients. Fischer says the community can also help out, by wearing masks when possible.

“It is important that we go out in public, and we model our masks everyday. Just to help reduce that spread.”

And that goes along with social distancing and hygiene guidelines as well.

“Maintain that social distancing when appropriate, washing our hands as well. So those small things can make incremental changes.” Fischer says.

It’s looking to be a long winter for healthcare workers across the state, and Fischer says staff at St. Luke’s are preparing for whatever’s needed of them.

“We know that we have a long haul ahead of us. We are tired, we lean on each other. We have programs of support. Really we know that we are in this for the long haul.”

Avera is continuing to ask those coming into clinics and hospitals to call ahead first, so that staff can screen for anyone with potential symptoms of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.