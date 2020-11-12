SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tate Johnson ran for five touchdowns to help Brandon Valley run over Lincoln in the state semifinals.

Abby Brooks was dropping bombs on Parkston to lead Madison to the SoDAK 16.

Jacob Knuth connects with Ethan Rollinger to help kick start Harrisburg’s upset of top seeded Roosevelt.

At two we have a pair of North Star Cross Country champions, with Dakota State’s Jacia Christensen and Alex Derr winning the conference meet in Madison.

Topping our countdown is Josh Buri, whose hurdle did count in an 11AA semifinal win over Huron.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.>

