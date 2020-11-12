Dakota State women’s basketball team picks up another impressive win in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Dakota State shot a sizzling season-best 52.9 percent from the field and pulled away past Northwestern (Iowa) of the Great Plains Athletic Conference by the score of 77-63. The Trojans outscored the Red Raiders 27-15 in the final quarter to secure the road victory at Bultman Center.

Dakota State improved their overall record to 3-2, including a 3-0 record against the GPAC foes this season (defeated No. 8 Dordt, Iowa and No. 11 Concordia, Neb.). The Trojans kept Northwestern winless in three games this season (0-3 overall record).

DSU halted their eight-game losing skid in the series meeting with the Red Raiders, with the last victory over NWIA on Oct. 31, 2008.

Dakota State stays on the road Saturday afternoon as they visit Trinity Bible (N.D.) in a non-conference contest. Tip-off from the Ray Ulmer Fieldhouse is set for 2 p.m. in Ellendale, N.D.

Dakota State (S.D.) 77, Northwestern (Iowa) 63 – FINAL

Both teams went through two ties and four lead changes in the first ten minutes of the game, with the lead no greater than five points.

Tied at 16-16, the Trojans closed the first quarter with a 5-0 run after a basket by Jessi Giles followed by a 3-pointer by Courtney Menning for a 21-16 lead.

Dakota State shot a blazing 61.5 percent from the field in the first period, converting 8-of-13 field goals. The Trojans' defense held the Red Raiders to 25 percent shooting from the field (5-of-20 field goals).

Shaylee DeBeer hit a basket with 4:39 left in the second quarter to give DSU its first double-digit lead of the game at 28-18.

The Trojans led 33-25 at halftime. DSU shot 50 percent from the field (13-of-26 field goals) in the first half and held NWIA to 21.1 percent from the field (8-of-38 field goals).

Dakota State increased its lead to 47-35 after a 3-pointer by Morgan Koepsell with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter (assisted by Menning).

Northwestern stormed back with a 13-0 scoring run to regain their lead to 48-47, capped by a basket by Molly Schany with 10 seconds left in the third period.

Lexi Robson closed the third quarter with a 3-point play as the Trojans regained their lead to 50-48.

NWIA outscored DSU 23-17 in first ten minutes of the second half.

The Red Raiders could get no closer than one point at 56-55 after a 3-pointer by Devyn Kemble with 6:53 left in the game.

The Trojans went on a 7-0 scoring run to widen their lead to 63-55 with 5:36 remaining. Cheylee Nagel drained a 3-pointer, followed by a pair of free-throws by DeBeer and a basket by Menning highlighted DSU’s scoring run.

Dakota State maintained their lead for the rest of the game, recording its biggest lead of the game at 75-61 after a basket by Savannah Walsdorf with less than two minutes left.

Koepsell led the Trojans with 16 points (6-of-11 field goals) off the bench. She also grabbed eight rebounds. Elsie Aslesen added 14 points and five rebounds. She registered three blocked shots and two assists. Walsdorf had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Giles scored eight points and dished out two assists for DSU. Robson added seven points and dished out four assists. Menning had seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench. DeBeer produced three assists. Ashlyn Macdonald pulled down five rebounds.

Schany and Kemble each scored 15 points for the Red Raiders. Schany had nine rebounds. Kemble added five rebounds and stole the ball four times.

Sammy Blum contributed six assists and scored five points for NWIA. Jada Cunningham tallied eight points off the bench. Emilee Danner also scored eight points off the bench.

Dakota State shot 27-of-51 from the field and held Northwestern to 31.4 percent shooting from the field (22-of-70 field goals). DSU was 6-of-17 3-pointers (35.3 percent) compared to NWIA 8-of-23 3-pointers (30.8 percent).

The Trojans were 17-of-19 from the free-throw line (89.5 percent). The Red Raiders were 11-of-14 free-throws (78.6 percent).

DSU won the rebounding battle, outrebounding NWIA 42-30.

Dakota State outscored Northwestern 36-20 inside the paint and 32-20 in bench points. The Red Raiders outscored the Trojans 27-15 in points off turnovers and 7-5 in second chance points.

