Dineen anxious to get the Stampede season started with some unfinished business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede were ready to open their season last Thursday in Des Moines. But that game has been moved to late December.

The team has spent plenty of time getting ready for the regular season. And after things ended so abruptly last year when the team was playing it’s best hockey, the players who are back from that team are extra ready for this season to begin. They feel extra motivated to pick right up where they left off last spring. “Yes we were all developing pretty well and obviously getting Stauber back was huge for us because we had a solid #1 goalie and he won us a lot of games and kept us in a lot of games. So it was unfortunate, but we use it as motivation to go into this year. Some unfinished business,” says Dineen.

The Herd will be led by Dineen a a handful of other returning veterans. By the way, Will’s dad Kevin was a great player in the NHL where he played 18 years for 5 different teams, but mainly with the Hartford Whalers. He’s also been a head coach in the NHL so Will is someone who grew up with the game and will be a great leader for this year’s team.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.