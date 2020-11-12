Advertisement

Dineen anxious to get the Stampede season started with some unfinished business

Herd in Fargo Friday and home Saturday to open season
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede were ready to open their season last Thursday in Des Moines. But that game has been moved to late December.

The team has spent plenty of time getting ready for the regular season. And after things ended so abruptly last year when the team was playing it’s best hockey, the players who are back from that team are extra ready for this season to begin. They feel extra motivated to pick right up where they left off last spring. “Yes we were all developing pretty well and obviously getting Stauber back was huge for us because we had a solid #1 goalie and he won us a lot of games and kept us in a lot of games. So it was unfortunate, but we use it as motivation to go into this year. Some unfinished business,” says Dineen.

The Herd will be led by Dineen a a handful of other returning veterans. By the way, Will’s dad Kevin was a great player in the NHL where he played 18 years for 5 different teams, but mainly with the Hartford Whalers. He’s also been a head coach in the NHL so Will is someone who grew up with the game and will be a great leader for this year’s team.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash on I-229
Sioux Falls City Council votes no on proposed mask mandate with tie-breaking vote from mayor
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund

Latest News

Dakota State wins at Northwestern for 3rd straight wins against GPAC
Dakota State women’s basketball team picks up another impressive win in Orange City
Parker advances to State "A" Volleyball Tournament
Parker advances to State “A” volleyball tournament
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 11th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 11th
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week