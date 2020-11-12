Advertisement

FEMA approves reimbursement funds for Sioux Falls tornado debris removal

Damage from an EF-2 tornado at the 46 West Apartments in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Courtesy: Sioux...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - FEMA has approved over $1 million in funds to reimburse the city of Sioux Falls for some of the costs of removing debris following last year’s tornadoes.

The agency awarded the city $1.16 million to the city for cleanup costs from the Sept. 10, 2019 storms, when three tornadoes struck the city, leaving debris scattered throughout the city.

Officials say the debris removal operation included the cleanup of more than 2,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris as well as the removal of dangerous leaning trees and tree limbs in the city.

The $1.16 million grant from FEMA represents a 75 percent federal cost-share for the project. The state of South Dakota will provide an additional $154,818 in funding for the project with the city of Sioux Falls responsible for the remaining costs.

President Donald Trump declared a disaster declaration due to the storms on Nov. 18, 2019.

