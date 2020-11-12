Advertisement

Georgia Secretary of State in quarantine amid presidential vote recount

By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — After his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to get tested and to quarantine just as the state is preparing for a hand tally of the presidential race, his office said.

Tricia Raffensperger tested positive Thursday, Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs told The Associated Press. Brad Raffensperger was en route to get tested and plans to self-quarantine as a precaution even if his test is negative, Fuchs said.

If the secretary of state tests positive, Fuchs said she and other members of his staff who have been in close contact with the secretary will get tested and quarantine.

Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that he had chosen the presidential race for a mandatory audit of election results. Because the margin in that race is so tight, the audit is resulting in a full hand tally of the votes, he said.

County election officials must begin the hand tally by 9 a.m. Friday and complete it by Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Sanford International (file photo)
Minnehaha Country Club decides against extending Sanford International contract
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash on I-229
Gov. Tim Walz (File photo)
Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Key role for Black policy leaders on Biden’s transition team
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
US posts $284.1 billion budget deficit for October
Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: Former Labor Sec. used ‘poor judgment’ in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
Corey Lewandowski (file photo)
Trump, Noem adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores