Governor Walz announces new restrictions for Minnesota bars and restaurants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Friday, Minnesota bars and restaurants will have to make some changes as Governor Tim Walz announces new COVID-19 restrictions. Dakota News Now checked in with a few establishments in southwest Minnesota to see how this will affect their business.

The Tap has been in business for over thirty years in Worthington. Owner Craig Sailor says this has been one of the toughest years for his business.

“We’ve already had to get rid of half of our seating and now we have to get rid of our bar seating. It’s going to be tough,” said Sailor.

Under the new restrictions, counters must be closed for seating and service. Diners must be seated at tables. This also means no “standing” bar games like pool and darts.

“I haven’t decided if we lose our pool tables or not,” said Sailor.

For many bars, leagues can be a big part of their business.

“Especially during the weeks. It’s what keeps our weeks going,” said Sailor.

Another big change is that dine-in services have to be closed from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Sailor says he’s frustrated with the changes.

“I didn’t think it was fair to pinpoint our industry as having to close. If this is actually going to work this time all or nothing,” said Sailor.

Linda DeSplinter, Owner of the Green Lantern Bar in Hardwick Minnesota says the time restriction could have a big impact on her business, especially during the weekend.

“All the young kids that come in and like I said, the single people. That, you know adds up. So it takes away hours from employees. It affects the vendors who sell the liquor and the beer,” said DeSplinter.

When it comes down to it, these businesses are relying on local support right now to get by.

“They’ve done just about all they could to make sure that I’m going to be here next year,” said Sailor.

It’s something they appreciate and hope will continue.

