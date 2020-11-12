High school football championships kick off in Vermillion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The South Dakota high school football championship games kick off on Thursday, and run through Saturday, featuring seven games, from class 9A to 11AAA.

The championship games will be held in Vermillion, at USD’s Dakota Dome. Organizers will take steps to try and keep people as safe as possible, using methods such as social distancing, sanitizer stations and face coverings to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus as family and fans gather to support the schools contending for titles.

For a full list of the games, the participating teams, and kick-off times, head over to the South Dakota High School Activities Association website.

