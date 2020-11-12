Light Snow This Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re tracking a quick round of some light snowfall moving through the area. This will all be out of the Dakota News Now viewing area by the afternoon. Some spots north of I-90 will wind up with around 1 to 2 inches when all is said and done. Sunshine comes back for everyone by the afternoon today with highs ranging from the upper 20′s southeast to the mid to upper 30′s west.

Heading into Friday, expect breezy conditions with wind gusts over 30 mph at times. Sunshine will be back along with some warmer temperatures as highs climb back into the mid to upper 40′s north and west, but only get to the mid 30′s in locations that had snowfall earlier this week. The weekend will feature more clouds than sunshine on Saturday as temperatures have no problem warming back up to the lower 40′s in the southeastern part of the area and the mid 50′s further west where there is no snow. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs falling to the lower to mid 40′s.

Next week will continue the warming trend as we begin the week in the lower 40′s with sunshine, but then by the middle of the week temperatures rise into the lower to mid 50′s. We’ll even be in the mid to upper 50′s in the western part of the region! Our next chance of precipitation will come next Saturday in the form of a rain/snow mix.

