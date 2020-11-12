Northern Letters of Intent

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Northern State University head coach Saul Phillips announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Wolves men’s basketball roster for the 2021-22 season today. Trey Longstreet (Waverly, Minn.) and Jacksen Moni (Fargo, N.D.) will join the Wolves next fall.

Trey Longstreet | Waverly, Minn. | Delano HS | Guard

Trey Longstreet is a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard out of Delano High School. He is a 4-year starter and senior team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Terry Techam. Longstreet averaged 15.0 points, 7.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game a season ago. He is a 2-time all-conference selection, as well as a section and state champion. He is the son of Julie and Jamie Longstreet.

Phillips' Thoughts: “The addition of Trey to our roster is very exciting. At 6-7, he is a long, skilled guard who is excellent at setting up teammates as well as creating for himself. He is a player that can do all the things we ask our guards to do.”

Jacksen Moni | Fargo, N.D. | Sheyenne High | Forward

Jacksen Moni is a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward out of Sheyenne High. He is a starter for the Mustangs under the direction of head coach Tom Kirchoffner. Moni averages 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He ranks in the top-20 in scoring and top-10 in rebounds and blocks in the state. Sheyenne High won the EDC Championship in his junior campaign, advancing to the semifinal round of the state tournament. In addition, Moni is a member of the ECI club out of North Dakota. He was named to the Sanford Pentagon Invitational All-Tournament team this past season. He is the son of Charles Moni and Sarah Johnson.

Phillips' Thoughts: “Jacksen is a skilled big man who has deep range. His length and ability to stretch the floor drew us to him early on in the recruiting process. You don’t see many big men shoot the ball like Jacksen. Between Jacksen and Trey, we have added a lot of length to the roster.”

Women’s Volleyball

Northern State University head coach Brent Aldridge announced the addition of two student athletes to the Wolves volleyball roster for the 2021 season. Abby Brooks (Madison, S.D.) and Hanna Thompson (Victoria, Minn.) will join the Wolves next fall. “Both of these young women are very good students and even better people,” explained Aldridge. “They will both add to our volleyball family culture. We plan on adding to our 2020 class, stay tuned.”

Abby Brooks| Madison, S.D. | Madison HS | Middle Abby Brooks is a 6-foot-2, middle hitter out of Madison High School. She is a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Bulldogs under the direction of head coach Jill Kratovil. Brooks has 755 kills, 226 blocks, and 25 aces in her career, hitting .321. In her senior campaign, she is hitting .414 with 344 kills and 48 blocks. She is an all-state honorable mention selection, all-conference honoree, Adrenaline Future 50 recipient, and Max Preps Player of the Week (week 1 in 2020). She was recently named to the AVCA High School AllRegion team for region seven. Brooks is a member of the Kairos volleyball club. She is the daughter of Mitchell and Katie Brooks. Aldridge’s Thoughts: “Abby is just starting to scratch the surface of the talent she has. She has long limbs, plays high at the net, competitive and very coachable. She will see big gains in the weight room with Coach Fritz and his staff.”

Hanna Thompson | Victoria, Minn. | Chaska HS | Right Side Hanna Thompson is a 5-foot-11, right side hitter out of Chaska High School. She is a 4-year starter and senior team captainfor the Hawks under the direction of head coach Sue Murphy. Thompson has recorded 532 kills and 90 blocks in her first three seasons. She was honored on the Metro West All-Conference team in 2019. Thompson is a member of the M1 volleyball club. She is the daughter of Lisa Thompson and Chad Heroux. Aldridge’s Thoughts: "Hanna is a player that is pretty polished technically and has the ability to play a couple different positions for us. She has very good hitting range, is super competitive, and has a very good volleyball IQ. Hanna has the ability to raise her game at college level.

Women’s Basketball

– Northern State University head coach Paula Krueger announced the addition of four student-athletes to the Wolves women’s basketball roster for the 2021-22 season. Halle Heinz (Ipswich, S.D.), Jordyn Hilgemann (Marshall, Minn.), Abby Johnson (Ankeny, Iowa), and Marissa Radtke (Howard Lake, Minn.) will join the Wolves next fall. “We are very excited about this class and the extra scoring punch they will bring from the perimeter,” explained Krueger. “They have the ability to knock down the three, as well as score on multiple levels. These four are great young ladies who are top-notch students and basketball players that will be great representatives of Northern State.”

Halle Heinz | Ipswich, S.D. | Ipswich HS | Guard Halle Heinz is a 5-foot-5, guard out of Ipswich High School. She is a 4-year starter and 2-year team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Brian Hogie. In 2019-20, Heinz averaged 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and 3.0 assists per game. She is a 3-time all-conference selection, 2-time all-state pick, 2-time Aberdeen American News All-Area team member, and the 2019-20 co-MVP in the Lake Region Conference. In addition, as a junior Heinz tallied the 1,000th point of her career. She is the daughter of Mike and June Heinz. Mike is a Northern State graduate and alumni of the baseball program.

Jordyn Hilgemann | Marshall, Minn. | Marshall HS | Guard Jordyn Hilgemann is a 5-foot-10, guard out of Marshall High School. She is a 3-year starter and senior team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Dan Westby. Hilgemann has started all 86 games of her high school career. A season ago, she tallied 682 points, averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. Hilgemann shot 63.0% from the floor and 75.7% from the free throw line. Heading into her senior campaign, Hilgemann has 1,833 career points. She is a 3-time Big South All-Conference selection, 3-time Marshall Independent all-area pick, a 2019-20 all-state honoree, and the 2019-20 all-area player of the year. She is the daughter of Lucas and Jessica Hilgemann, and is the niece of former Northern State men’s basketball student manager, Ryan Hilgemann.

Abigail Johnson | Ankeny, Iowa | Ankeny HS | Guard Abigail Johnson is a 5-foot-10, guard out of Ankeny High School. She is a 2-year starter and senior team captain for the Hawks under the direction of head coach Dru McAnelly. Johnson averaged 10.8 points pergame a season ago, shooting 48.5% from the floorand 41.7% from beyond the arc. She is a 2019 all-conference honorable mention selection. As a member of the Lady Pure Prep program, Johnson averaged 12.9 points per game, shooting 52.0% from the floor and 47.0% from the 3-point line. She is the daughter of Jay and Laura Johnson.

Marissa Radtke | Howard Lake, Minn. | Lester Prairie HS | Guard Marissa Radtke is a 5-foot-7, guard out of Lester Prairie High School. She is a 4-year starter and 3- year team captain for the Bulldogs under the direction of head coach Mike Lee. In 2019-20, Radtke tallied 590 points, averaging 21.1 per game, and shot 57.0% from the floor. She is 1,457 points, 361 rebounds, 307 assists, and 210 steals over the course of her prep career. Radtke is a 3-time allconference selection, 3-time academic all-conference honoree, 2-time Herald Journal all-area first team member, 2-time KDUZ KARP all-area team selection, 2-time all-state honorable mention pick, and the Herald Journal Player of the Year. She is the daughter of Brad and Mindy Radtke

