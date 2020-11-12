Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota saw a record one-day surge of new coronavirus cases Thursday, though no new deaths reported in the state.

The Department of Health reported 2,019 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing total known cases in the state to 60,716. The previous single-day high of new cases was 1,559 on Oct. 30.

Active cases rose by 1,261 to 18,722. Based on the state’s latest numbers, one in 47 people in the state have an active COVID-19 case, while roughly one in 15 people have been infected at some point during the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported Thursday. The state’s total coronavirus deaths remained at 567.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by eight to 543. Health officials say COVID-19 patients occupy roughly 20% of the state’s hospital beds and 30% of the state’s ICU beds. About 34% of both hospital and ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 21% Thursday, with a 14 day rolling average of 20%.

