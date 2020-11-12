Parker advances to State “A” volleyball tournament

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Parker-Baltic SODAK 16 volleyball match was postponed Tuesday night because of the snow. So they played Wednesday night on the Pheasants home floor and Parker prevailed 3-1 thanks to a balance effort that saw bi nights from Shelby Lang, Ryleigh Anderson, Brooke Berens and Morgen Carlson.

The Bulldogs pulled off a big upset of Garretson in a 5-setter on the Blue Dragons home floor to make the SODAK 16. The Pheasants join the other 7 teams that qualified Tuesday night to play in Watertown starting next Thursday.

