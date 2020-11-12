Advertisement

Parker advances to State “A” volleyball tournament

Pheasants round out State “A” volleyball field
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Parker-Baltic SODAK 16 volleyball match was postponed Tuesday night because of the snow. So they played Wednesday night on the Pheasants home floor and Parker prevailed 3-1 thanks to a balance effort that saw bi nights from Shelby Lang, Ryleigh Anderson, Brooke Berens and Morgen Carlson.

The Bulldogs pulled off a big upset of Garretson in a 5-setter on the Blue Dragons home floor to make the SODAK 16. The Pheasants join the other 7 teams that qualified Tuesday night to play in Watertown starting next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash on I-229
Sioux Falls City Council votes no on proposed mask mandate with tie-breaking vote from mayor
Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, both 66, face charges of labor human trafficking, witness...
Couple accused of human trafficking for allegedly locking man in liquor store, forcing him to work
Gov. Kristi Noem (file photo)
AP: Noem’s pitch to aid Trump seems to benefit own campaign fund

Latest News

Dakota State wins at Northwestern for 3rd straight wins against GPAC
Dakota State women’s basketball team picks up another impressive win in Orange City
Dineen, Stampede ready for season to start this weekend
Dineen anxious to get the Stampede season started with some unfinished business
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 11th
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 11th
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week