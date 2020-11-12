Ramifications of Minnehaha CC, Sanford International split

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International and the Minnehaha Country Club have worked together the last three years to bring professional golf to Sioux Falls, however, now the Country Club wants to go its separate ways.

The Sanford International will take place at the Minnehaha Country Club through the year 2022, but the country club recently says they’re not interested in an extension.

In an email sent to Minnehaha Country Club members this week, General Manager Bret Coad says a survey showed a 50/50 split of members who support the tournament and those who don’t.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Coad says, ‘Our continued commitment to providing exceptional members-first golf experiences, given the relatively short local golf season has left us divided in considering the proposed extension at this time.’

Coad adds the Board of Directors ultimately made the decision.

Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster commented on the decision saying since 2018 the event has raised $500,000 for local charities and has brought $60 million into the Sioux Falls economy.

He also mentions the worldwide exposure to the city, something that Jodi Schwan says is unmatched.

“The exposure that’s created by a high-profile event like the Sanford International is huge for Sioux Falls, for South Dakota, hard to really even quantify. The exposure is twofold, you have the huge television audience that’s seeing, that’s hearing about Sioux Falls that might not otherwise have, and then you have all of the people coming to this community that might not visit otherwise,” said Jodi Schwan from SiouxFalls.Business.

Brewster says they’re disappointed in the decision and Sanford Health was hoping to continue the partnership at least through 2024, and as now he doesn’t expect the event to continue past 2022.

Schwan says an event of this magnitude in Sioux Falls will be hard to replace.

“These events just don’t come around all the time, and so communities fight for them and it wasn’t necessarily easy to land this in the first place, and trying to replace it I think will be difficult too,” Schwan added.

Statement from Sanford International Tournament Director Josh Brewster:

“We are disappointed that Minnehaha Country Club has chosen to not serve as the host venue for the Sanford International, effective after the 2022 tournament. It is our understanding that there was a 50/50 split vote of the membership. In the three years since its inception, the tournament has raised $500,000 for local charities, provided $60 million in direct economic impact, and showcased Sioux Falls to millions of households around the world. Sanford Health has been proud to support the community through this tournament and wished to pursue an extension, at a minimum, through 2024. At this point, it is most likely the Sanford International will not exist beyond 2022 as a result of the decision by the Minnehaha Country Club. Our focus now is on making 2021 & 2022 the best display of professional golf the PGA TOUR and this region has ever seen.”

Statement from Minnehaha Country Club General Manager Bret Coad:

“Minnehaha Country Club is proud to host The Sanford International Tournament and has recently considered a proposed two-year extension. Our continued commitment to providing exceptional members-first golf experiences, given the relatively short local golf season has left us divided in considering the proposed extension at this time. Minnehaha Country Club is appreciative of the many tournament partners involved, and we are fully committed to hosting the Sanford International through 2022.”

