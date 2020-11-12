SDSU Letters of Intent

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State men’s basketball head coach Eric Henderson announced the addition of two signees Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Both student-athletes will enroll at SDSU for the 2021-22 academic year aand be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits next season."We are extremely excited to welcome Zeke Mayo and Broden Lien to the Jackrabbit men’s basketball family," Henderson said. “During these unique times it is more important than ever to find young men that share the same characteristics as our current team. Zeke and Broden fit our group perfectly.”

BRODEN LIEN (6-8 - 220 - Forward - Flom, Minn. - Andrews Osborne Academy) Will graduate from the Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Ohio in May 2021 ... previously attended Norman County East High School (Ulen, Minn.) ... two-year starter for the Norman County East-Ulen-Hitterdahl varsity program ... averaged 24 points per game and 11 rebounds per game as a junior ... posted per game averages of 18 points and 9.8 rebounds as a sophomore ... earned Pine to Prairie Conference co-MVP honors last season and twice earned all-league honors ... son of Dave and Christina Lien ... born July 16, 2003 ... planning to major in wildlife and fisheries management.Henderson on Lien: “Broden brings an extremely versatile game for his size. He is athletic, can stretch the floor and shows a great touch around the basket. We look forward to watching Broden’s game and personality shine as a Jackrabbit.”

ISAIAH “ZEKE” MAYO (6-3 - 170 - Guard - Lawrence, KS - Lawrence H.S.) Will graduate from Lawrence (Kan.) High School in May 2021 ... earned second-team all-state honors in the largest class in Kansas last year ... also selected as the 2019-20 Lawrence Journal-World Boys Player of the Year ... finalist for the Class 6A player of the year ... averaged 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4 assists last year ... National Honor Society member ... son of Reggie Mayo and Becky Lutz ... father played basketball at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College and Tennessee Tech ... born December 18, 2002 ... planning to major in sports and recreational management.Henderson on Mayo: “Zeke is a dynamic combo guard that can affect the game on both ends of the floor. He has a knack to score and creates opportunities for his teammates. He will also make a huge impact defensively every time he steps on the floor. Our fans will enjoy him in yellow and blue.”

South Dakota State women’s basketball head coach Aaron Johnston announced the addition of two signees as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Both student-athletes will enroll at SDSU for the 2021-22 academic year as incoming freshmen and will be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits next season."It’s always a great day to be a Jackrabbit and today is a special day as we welcome Haleigh and Paige to the Jackrabbit family," Johnston expressed. “It’s been a pleasure to get to know both of these young women and their families during the recruiting process, and we are looking forward to having them join our program for the 2021-2022 season. Haleigh and Paige are high achievers on and off the court. They are proven winners, and they know what it means to be a great teammate. Both will be great additions to our campus and our community.”

Paige Meyer | Guard | 5-6 | Albany, Minn. | Albany Area High School During her freshman season, Paige Meyer was named to the All-Conference and All-Section teams, while also being named Co-Granite Ridge Conference MVP ... As a sophomore, Meyer averaged 21.5 points, 9.1 rebound, 4.2 assists and 3.7 steals per game ... reached her 1,000 point milestone as a sophomore ... selected to the All-Conference, All-Section and Minnesota State Basketball All-Tournament teams during her sophomore season ... named Granite Ridge Conference MVP and All-Area Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season ... averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.3 steals per game during her junior season ... a 2019-20 All-Conference, All-Section and All-State team honoree ... honored as the Granite Ridge Conference MVP and All-Area Player of the year as a junior ... daughter of Jim and Lisa Meyer ... plans to major in business at SDSU in the fall.

Haleigh Timmer | Guard | 5-11 | Rapid City, S.D. | St. Thomas More High School Ranked the 34th guard in the nation for the class of 2021 by Prospects Nation, Haleigh Timmer was a member the St. Thomas More team that claimed the South Dakota Class A State Championship title in 2017 and 2018 ... helped her AAU team, North Tartan, to winning the National Championship in 2018 and 2020 and finish second in the Nike EYLB Championship in 2019 ... averaged 7.8 points per game as a freshman ... as a sophomore Timmer averaged 21.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while being selected to the Class A State Basketball All-Tournament Team, Class A All-State Team, All-Conference First Team and Argus Leader Second Five ... averaged 22.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals during her junior season ... named to the Argus Leader First Five, All-Conference First Team and Class A All-State First Team during the 2019-20 season ... reached her 1,000 point milestone as a junior ... has received numerous state titles as a member of the cross country and track and field teams ... daughter of Chad and Kirsten Timmer who are both alumni of South Dakota State ... plans to major in mathematics at SDSU in the fall.

Women’s Soccer

The South Dakota State soccer program announced seven additions as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The incoming freshmen will join the team in the fall of 2021."This class in incredible and I want to be sure and thank both Caylee and Andy for the countless hours that they both put in to make it happen," head coach Brock Thompson expressed. “Each of these seven players will bring their unique personality that will make a difference for our program not only on the field, but they will also positively impact our culture. This class has positional balance and geographic diversity, but the commonality shared by all of them is a genuine excitement to be Jackrabbits.”

Teani Arakawa F/MF 5-1 Makawao, Hawaii King Kekaulike High School Hawaii Rush Maui Born on Feb. 24, 2003...daughter of Shawn and Trisha Arakawa...plans to major in exercise science.

Voted team MVP for the 2019 and 2020 seasons

Selected as the 2020 All-Hawaii Offensive Player of the Year, 2020 Hawaii Girls Soccer Gatorade Player of the Year and League All Stars Player of the Year (2019, 2020)

Selected to the All-State and HHSAA All-Tournament First Teams (2020)

Jenna Hotovy D 5-9 Omaha, Neb. Skutt Catholic High School Gretna Elite Academy Born on July 3, 2002...daughter of Les and Pam Hotovy...plans to major in nutrition & dietetics.

Three-year varsity soccer letter winner (2018-20)

Member of the 2019 River Cities Conference Championship team and Nebraska State Cup Championship team

Has been in the Nebraska High School State Championship every season

Hannah King D 5-7 Elkhorn, Neb. Elkhorn High School Sporting Omaha FC Born on Aug. 29, 2002...daughter of Lori and Scott King...plans to major in engineering.

Plays on Sporting Omaha FC

Member of the 2018 Elkhorn High School Class B State Championship team

Member of the Sporting Omaha FC USYS Nebraska State Cup Championship team (2016-U13, 2017-U15, 2018-U16, 2021-U19)

Was a varsity starter as a freshman

Avery Murdzek MF 5-2 Hudson, Wis. Hudson High School St. Croix Academy Born on Nov. 26, 2002...daughter of Randy and Tara Murdzek...signing with twin sister, Elayna Murdzek...plans to major in nutrition and dietetics.

Plays for St. Croix Academy

Played for the Western Wisconsin

2018-19 State Cup runner-up

Scored 50+ goals between 2017-19

Elayna “Laney” Murdzek F 5-3 Hudson, Wis. Hudson High School St. Croix Academy Born on Nov. 26, 2002...daughter of Randy and Tara Murdzek...signing with twin sister, Avery Murdzek...plans to major in exercise science.

Plays for St. Croix Academy

Played for the Western Wisconsin

2018-19 State Cup runner-up

Scored 40+ goals between 2017-2019

Kennedy Sanders MF 5-5 Andover, Minn. Andover High School Twin Cities Fire Soccer Club Born on Sept. 10, 2002...daughter of Justin and Nicole Sanders...plans to major in biomedical engineering.

Two-time All-Conference Honorable Mention (2018, 2019)

Scored three goals in 2019 and recorded two assists in 2018

Member of the 2017 Minnesota State Cup Championship team. Additionally, her team was a State Cup finalist in 2018 and a semi-finalist in 2019

Mykena Turner D 5-8 Papillion, Neb. Papillion La Vista High School Sporting Omaha FC Born on May 8, 2003...daughter of Andrew and Shanna Turner...plans to major in business.

Plays on Sporting Omaha FC

2018 State Cup Champion and 2018 Omaha Metro Honorable Mention selection

Voted team defensive MVP in 2016 and 2018

Women’s Track & Field

South Dakota State women’s track and field announced the signing of Brielle Dixon as a part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

The Brandon Valley senior specializes in hurdles and relays and will join the Jacks as a member of the class of 2025 beginning next school year.

Dixon finished fourth at the 2019 South Dakota state meet in the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.92 and was named champion as a member of the Lynx’s 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Dixon was a member of Brandon Valley’s 2018 girls' class “AA” track and field championship team. She finished sixth in the 100m hurdles that year with a mark of 15.50.

A member of the National Honor Society, Dixon plans to major in exercise science.

Wrestling

South Dakota State University head coach Damion Hahn announced the Jackrabbit wrestling team’s 2021 recruiting class Wednesday with the addition of six high school standouts who signed a National Letter of Intent.The signees, who plan to enroll at SDSU next fall and hail from four different states, are:

Derrick Cardinal, 133/141 pounds, Forest Lake, Minnesota;

Connor Gaynor, 165/174 pounds, Mokena, Illinois;

Alek Martin, 149/157 pounds, Urbana, Ohio;

Roman Rogotzke, 184/197 pounds, Lakeland, Minnesota;

Bailey Roybal, 125 pounds, Waverly, Iowa, and

Cael Swensen, 157/165 pounds, Plymouth, Minnesota.

“This 2021 recruiting class is going to forever change the landscape of Jackrabbit Wrestling,” Hahn said. “Not only is the 2021 class filled with incredible wrestlers, this group includes a number of outstanding young men. We are very much looking forward to getting this outstanding class to Brookings and assisting them in reaching their full potential as both student-athletes and young men.”

DERRICK CARDINAL Cardinal enters his senior season at Forest Lake Area High School as a three-time state champion with a 202-29 career record. A member of the varsity since the seventh grade, he won a 113-pound Class AAA title as a freshman, a 120-pound championship as a sophomore and the 126-pound title his junior season. He reached the state tournament for the first time as an eighth-grader, placing fourth in the 106-pound division.Named the Minneapolis Star Tribune Metro Athlete of the Year during the 2019-20 season, Cardinal completed an undefeated campaign with a 50-0 record. He went on to earn Fargo All-America honors during the 2020 club season.An academic all-state honoree and member of the A Honor Roll, he plans to major in exercise science.Coach Hahn’s Comments: “We are thrilled to add Derrick to our program. Derrick has quite an impressive list of accomplishments earning honors during both the high school season and at many prestigious offseason events. Even more than the accolades, Derrick is an incredible kid from an amazing family.”

CONNOR GAYNOR Gaynor is a two-time Illinois state qualifier for Mount Carmel High School in Chicago and has posted a 90-25 career record. He was runner-up in the 145-pound weight class at the Class 3A state championships in 2020, finishing the season with a 32-6 record.In club competition, he won his weight class at 2018 Preseason Nationals, after a runner-up finish the year before.An honor student, he intends to major in biochemistry at SDSU.Coach Hahn’s Comments: “A standout from the state of Illinois, Connor has a very unique style that we believe will translate well to college wrestling. Connor is the first recruit that we’ve pulled out of the very rich state of Illinois, and we are looking forward to him making Brookings his new home.”

ALEK MARTIN Martin is a three-time state qualifier who has racked up 130 career victories for the powerhouse St. Paris Graham High School program. He won the individual state title at 138 pounds as a sophomore in helping lead his team to a title repeat in the team standings. Martin, who placed second at 120 pounds as a freshman, was again the favorite in his weight class in 2020 before the state tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.He recently won the 145-pound title at the Super 32 Challenge, which is one of the premier high school tournaments in the country. Also a Walsh Jesuit Ironman All-American during the club season, Martin has notched more than 300 takedowns during his prep career.Honored on a variety of academic teams, he plans to major in either exercise science or wildlife and fisheries science.Coach Hahn’s Comments: “Alek will always be the recruit that started this extraordinary class. As he was the first individual to commit to the Jackrabbits, we have waited quite some time for the day Alek could make this partnership official. Alek brings with him an abundance of accolades, a tenacious style of competing and is one who fully embodies Jackrabbit Wrestling. His relentless pace and constant offensive mindset will be a fan favorite in Frost Arena.”

ROMAN ROGOTZKE Rogotzke has consistently made quick work of his opponents, recording pins in 137 of his 185 career victories. His 137 pins heading into his senior season rank 15th in Minnesota state history, while his 41 pins for Stillwater High School during the 2019-20 campaign are fourth-most in a single season.The 2020 state champion at 182 pounds, Rogotzke began his prep career at East Ridge High School in the Twin Cities Metro area and has been a four-time all-conference honoree and state qualifier.A member of the academic all-section team five times and a 2020 first-team academic all-state selection, he intends to pursue a business economics degree.Coach Hahn’s Comments: “Another outstanding recruit out of Minnesota, Roman brings an electric style of wrestling to our program that will surely excite our fans. Roman’s ability to execute ‘big’ moves will certainly put our fans on their feet.”

BAILEY ROYBAL Roybal has been a key member for the Waverly-Shell Rock High School squad that has won consecutive Iowa Class 3A team titles, while earning an individual title at 113 pounds in 2020. A three-time state qualifier, he finished his junior season with a 43-1 record and has compiled a 121-19 career mark as he approaches his senior season.He also has excelled in both freestyle and Greco-Roman competition during the club season, winning numerous age group titles.Roybal plans to major in exercise science.Coach Hahn’s Comments: “Jackrabbit Wrestling has had some exceptional individuals make their way to Brookings from the state of Iowa and Bailey is no different. He will make an excellent addition to the already strong contingent out of Iowa. Bailey is a tireless worker with tremendous upside. I can’t wait for him to bring his energy and work ethic to our team.”

CAEL SWENSEN Swensen is a four-time all-conference honoree and three-time Class AAA state placer at Wayzata High School. He upped his career record to 184-37 after winning the state championship at 138 pounds in 2020.He also has been active in USA Wrestling, finishing as runner-up in the 126-pound division at the 2019 Greco-Roman Junior Nationals and placing in the 106-pound class at the 2018 Cadet Nationals.An honor student, he plans to major in business economics.Coach Hahn’s Comments: “One word that comes to mind when I think about Cael Swensen is ‘competitor’. With the many successes that Cael has already had throughout his wrestling career, we truly believe that Cael’s best wrestling is yet to come. Cael’s dad, Eric, is his high school coach, and he has put him in a great position to prosper at the next level.”

ISAAC KLINKHAMMER In addition, Sioux Falls native and Brandon Valley High School standout Isaac Klinkhammer has been accepted for admission to SDSU and plans to join the Jackrabbit wrestling program next fall. He is projected to wrestle at 174 or 184 pounds at the collegiate level.Klinkhammer, who holds the school record with 59 consecutive victories, has recorded four top-three individual finishes at the South Dakota Class A state meet, including winning a 120-pound title as a freshman in 2018. He has recorded consecutive runner-up finishes, placing second in the 152-pound division last season.Honored academically, Klinkhammer plans to major in construction management. His father, Tobin, lettered in wrestling for the Jackrabbits during the 1994-95 season.Coach Hahn’s Comments: “South Dakota State Wrestling works to keep the best South Dakota wrestlers in state. Isaac is one of the premier wrestlers in the area and? has a relentless work ethic. He is keeping the Jackrabbit tradition alive in his family and we are proud to have him as a part of our program.”

ABOUT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE The Jackrabbits returned to the winning side of the ledger during the 2019-20 season, posting a 12-6 dual record. SDSU placed fourth at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship and had four wrestlers qualify for the NCAA Division I Championships, with three later earning All-America recognition.

Softball

Four highly decorated high school standouts signed a National Letter of Intent Wednesday, indicating they will enroll at South Dakota State University next fall and compete for the Jackrabbit softball team.The 2021 recruiting class includes:

Alli Boyle, catcher/utility, Earlham, Iowa;

Brooke Dumont, catcher, Papillion, Nebraska;

Lillie Filger (pronounced FILL-grr), outfielder, Liberty, Missouri, and

Mia Jarecki (pronounced MEE-ah jah-RECK-ee), infielder, Papillion, Nebraska.

“We are excited to have such a talented and well-rounded class of 2021 athletes joining the Jackrabbit softball family,” head coach Krista Wood said. “We strive for excellence in all we do here at SDSU, and I am confident our 2021 class will have an impact on helping us achieve our goals. In addition to being exceptional student-athletes, each of these players fits well with our program and they all have the characteristics that will contribute to our Jackrabbit culture of success.”

ALLI BOYLE Boyle has been honored on Class 2A all-state teams each of her first four seasons in the Earlham High School lineup, earning third-team honors as an eighth-grader and second-team recognition as a freshman before consecutive first-team selections in 2019 and 2020. She has batted .480 or better all four seasons, including posting a .552 batting average with 42 runs batted in as a sophomore in 2019 and hitting .560 with 24 RBIs during an abbreviated 2020 campaign.Entering her senior season, Boyle’s career totals include 234 hits, 47 doubles, 7 home runs and 166 runs batted in.Boyle also has led her prep basketball team in scoring each of the past two seasons and is the top-ranked student in her class. She intends to major in civil engineering at SDSU.Coach Wood’s Comments: “Alli is a fiery competitor who any coach and player would want on their team. She is a vocal player with high energy, which never fails to have a positive impact on her teammates. She takes the field with great intent and purpose and has a powerful bat offensively. Alli always plays the game with passion and will be a great leader for us. We are looking forward to having her as part of our team.”

LILLIE FILGER Filger earned all-conference and all-district honors three times at Kearney High School in the Kansas City metro area and was a first-team all-state selection in 2020 after batting .536. A career .431 hitter, she holds career school records with 62 stolen bases and 139 runs scored.Also a standout on the track, Filger has earned all-state recognition as a member of the school-record 4x100-meter relay which placed third at state her freshman year.An academic all-state honoree and an FFA officer, Filger plans to major in agricultural business.Coach Wood’s Comments: “Lillie is a lefty slapper who brings speed to our lineup. She has the quickness to chase down any ball in the outfield, the strength to slap for power and the ability to beat out a bunt for a base hit. Lillie plays the game with an infectious enthusiasm and her contagious positive attitude will be embraced by our team. We are pumped to see her take the field for SDSU next year.”

BROOKE DUMONT Individually, Dumont excelled both offensively and behind the plate en route to earning first-team All-Nebraska and Super State recognition four times from the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star, respectively. Her career totals include a .517 batting average, 185 hits, 29 home runs, 49 doubles and 163 runs batted in.Dumont batted .602 as a sophomore and hit a career-best 12 home runs during the recently completed fall season. She also batted .531 with 13 doubles, 44 RBIs and a 1.042 slugging percentage in 2020.A two-time academic all-state selection, Dumont has yet to declare a major.Coach Wood’s Comments: “Brooke is a complete-package player who will no doubt be a game-changer for us. She is aggressive on defense with a strong arm behind the plate and has a powerful bat. She has proven to be a great leader and has been a part of many championship games in her career. We’re very excited to have her wearing yellow and blue next year.”

MIA JARECKI Jarecki was a three-time first-team all-Nebraska and Super State selection at Papillion-La Vista High School. The 2020 Metro Co-Player of the Year, she was a career .500 hitter, including posting a .521 batting average this fall with 12 home runs, 59 runs scored, 28 RBIS and a 1.010 slugging percentage as the team’s leadoff hitter.Jarecki batted a career-best .542 as a junior with nine homers and 56 runs scored. Her other career totals included 97 RBIs and 60 stolen bases.An honor roll student, she plans to major in nursing.Coach Wood’s Comments: “Mia is an outstanding athlete who plays the middle infield fearlessly. We have seen Mia continue to embrace big moments in her high school and travel ball games. Between her power and her speed, Mia finds ways to get on base, which will make her a force to be reckoned with. We are thrilled to have her playing for the Jackrabbits next season.”Both top-100 recruits by various recruiting services, Dumont and Jarecki were teammates on a Papillion-LaVista High School squad that has won three of the last four Nebraska Class A state titles (2017, 2019, 2020) and ended the 2020 campaign with a 72-game winning streak following consecutive 36-0 seasons.

ABOUT THE JACKRABBITSSouth Dakota State softball has been on the upswing, turning in three consecutive winning seasons. The Jackrabbits made back-to-back postseason appearances in the National Invitational Softball Championship in 2018 and 2019 before notching a 15-8 record during an abbreviated 2020 season.

South Dakota State women’s volleyball head coach Dan Georgalas announced four new additions as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The four freshmen will be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits next season."It’s a very exciting time for our coaching staff to announce our first recruiting class here at SDSU," Georgalas expressed. “We’ve put together a talented, athletic, and complimentary group that I’m confident will all have successful careers here in Brookings. Further, it should be noted that these student-athletes are exemplary individuals off-the-court. I know the Jackrabbit fan base will enjoy watching these young women compete and develop within our program.”

Faith Saewert | 5-8 | L/DS | Woodbury, Minn. | East Ridge High School | Northern Lights Volleyball Club Faith Saewert was named an AAU All-American in 2017 after she helped Northern Lights Volleyball Club to win the AAU National Championship. She has been a member of the Northern Lights VBC for seven years and recorded 563 digs and 89 service aces for the team last season. Saewert helped East Ridge High School to win the Conference Championship in 2018 and 2019. She has made the honor roll from 2017-2020 and is a three-time All-Academic honoree."Faith is a very talented player who we are excited to see join our group of defensive specialists. She’s a strong athlete with a calm platform and has a defensive intensity that will fit our team culture well," Georgalas said. “She joins a position group with great role models to look up to, so we know her development in our gym is going to be tremendous. Faith has played a high level of club volleyball for a long time so we’re certain she’ll arrive in Brookings confident and ready for the transition to the speed of the Division I game.”

Ella Thompson | 6-1 | MB | Lakeville, Minn. | Lakeville North High School | Northern Lights Volleyball Club Ella Thompson aided in Lakeville North finishing fifth at the Minnesota State Volleyball Tournament in 2019. In a match against Eagan, Thompson hit .600 and recorded a team-high in blocks. The Lakeville, Minn. native has been a member of the Northern Lights Volleyball Club for five years. She is the sister of current volleyball sophomore Tori Thompson. Thompson plans to major in early childhood education."Ella has a very terminal arm that will have a lot of success scoring in the collegiate game," Georgalas said. “As a middle blocker, her lateral quickness is terrific, and she’ll add another level of athleticism and physicality to our blocking. Ella’s energy, enthusiasm, and passion for her teammates will be a welcomed influence in our gym and our staff knows that her competitive drive will improve our overall team performance.”

Jasmine Weidemann | 5-9 | S | Lakeville, Minn. | Lakeville South High School | M1 Volleyball Club Jasmine Weidemann is a four-year letter winner at Lakeville South High School, where her team has placed third in the Class AAA Minnesota State Volleyball Tournament twice. She recorded over 1,000 assists during the 2018 season. Weidemann has been involved with the USA Volleyball High Performance team for five years and is a two-time All-Tournament selection at the AAU Girls Junior National Volleyball Championship. Weidemann plans to major in nursing. She will enroll at SDSU this coming spring semester, but will be eligible to compete in the fall of 2021."Jasmine’s vision and athleticism are some of her biggest strengths as a setter. Her ability to move around the court quickly allows her to jump set as much as possible and she’s a fun player to watch," Georgalas said. “In addition, she has a great ability for connecting with her middles, has a fiery competitor spirit, and wants the best for Jackrabbit Volleyball. Enrolling in January will be a huge advantage for her as she prepares for college competition.”

Elyse Winter | 6-1 | OH | Cedar Rapids, Iowa | Xavier High School | Six Pack Volleyball Club As a four-year letter winner, Elyse Winter is a 2019 and 2020 All-Mississippi Valley Conference First Team selection and was also named to the 2020 All-Metro First Team and 2019 All-State Second Team. She has recorded over 250 blocks while averaging a .288 hitting efficiency throughout her high school career. Winter helped her team qualify for the Iowa State Volleyball Tournament during the 2019 season. Most recently, Winter and her team captured the Iowa 4A State Championship title, and she was named to the All-Tournament Team. Winter was selected to play in the 2020 Volleyball Senior All Star Game."Elyse’s length and athleticism will be a fantastic addition to our front line. She has the ability to play on both pins, play 6 rotations, and will be a physical blocking presence at the net," Georgalas expressed. “Coming off an Iowa 4A State Championship, we are excited for Elyse to bring a winning expectation to our program. Elyse will be another positive addition to our team culture, and we are looking forward to her developing into a wonderful ambassador for our university.”South Dakota State opens its 2021 spring season Jan. 31 vs. Western Illinois at Frost Arena.

Women’s Golf

South Dakota State director of golf Casey VanDamme announced two additions to the women’s golf team as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day. The incoming freshmen will be eligible to compete for the Jackrabbits next season.

Tatum Depuydt 5-6 Marion, Iowa Linn-Mar High School Tatum Depuydt has a 78.7 scoring average during the 2020 season. She was selected to the All-Metro First Team in 2018 and 2019. Additionally, Depuydt is a two-time All-Conference First Team honoree (2018 and 2019). She earned Academic Achievement with honors for the 2018-19 school year and Academic Achievement with distinction in 2019-20."We are excited to have Tatum as a Jackrabbit! Tatum’s maturity, intelligence, and desire to be the best she can be as a student-athlete were apparent throughout the recruiting process," VanDamme expressed. “Tatum has high expectations, and we look forward to getting her into the program and helping her accomplish her goals.”

Piper Stubbs 5-6 Beaumaris, Australia Rowville Secondary College Piper Stubbs held a 70.27 scoring average throughout the 2018 season where she captured titles at the Yarrawonga Junior Open, Ballarat Junior Masters and Southern Junior Classic. She finished third at the 2018 Golf Peninsula Junior Masters. During the 2019 season, Stubbs held a 72.87 stroke average. She finished second at the 2019 Golf Peninsula Victoria Junior Masters and third at the 2019 Golf Australia Yarrawonga Junior Open. In 2018, she was the Australian representative at the Annika Invitational and the Victorian representative at the South Pacific Junior Open. Stubbs has been a School Sports Victoria State Team player since the age of 11."Piper is one of the best junior golfers in Australia and has one of the most impressive resumes we have ever recruited at SDSU! Piper wants to play at the highest of levels and we are looking forward to her being a part of a great team for years to come," VanDamme said. “In the recruiting process, we were impressed with Piper’s leadership, toughness, and quiet confidence. She has skill and is willing to put in the work to be elite!”

