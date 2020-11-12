Sievers commits to Oklahoma gymnastics, Brady to play softball at Ole Miss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Danielle Sievers has dreamed for years about competing at the highest level of college gymnastics. That became a reality Wednesday when she signed her letter of intent to try and help Oklahoma win more national titles. She follows in the footsteps of her older sister Meaghan who just finished up her career at Iowa State. Meaghan had a standout career for Deuel H.S. while Dani chose to work on her technique at All-American Gymnastics Academy when she also competed in national events. Choosing Oklahoma was a no-brainer for Danielle.“The coaches are amazing and their athletics and academics are second to none. And the campus is just absolutely stunning. It just was my dream school ever since I was little.”

Older sister Meaghan says, “She was always way better than I was. She’d be ten years old and I’d was 16 and she’s doing the same skills as me and she’d be like ‘oh yeah, you’re doing that wrong!’ And I’d be like, really?”

Danielle goes back and forth from Gary to Sioux Falls to train which amounts to over 60,000 miles a year in addition to the national events she travels to. Dani’s older sister Meaghan also went on to compete in Division One gymnastics at Iowa State after a phenomenal high school career at Deuel. She also qualified for the Junior Olympic Nationals on 3 occasions and also trained under Gene Luke at All American Gymnastics Academy for 13 years.

As for Lexie Brady, she had made a verbal commitment to play college softball at Minnesota. But when the coach left for Ole Miss of the S-E-C the O’Gorman standout decided to head south as well. Brady made it apparent she was going to be a special player when she had a walkoff double in the 2017 state championship game when the Knights upset Brandon Valley. She was only a freshman at the time.

