South Dakota Parks Secretary Announces Retirement

Kelly Hepler
Kelly Hepler(South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has announced that her Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks is retiring in December.

Kelly Hepler has headed the state office that oversees hunting and other outdoor recreation since 2015. He was appointed by former Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Hepler is the third department secretary to retire this year. Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist and Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman have both announced their retirements. 

