South Dakotans honor those who served on Veterans Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the end of World War I, November 11th has been a day to thank all those who serve or served in the U.S. Military.

Events, social media posts, and speeches are just a few of the ways that Americans everywhere are thanking service members on Veterans Day.

A ceremony to say ‘Thank You’ to those who protect the country was held in Sioux Falls Wednesday by the Chamber of Commerce.

One veteran in attendance believes his service was a calling.

“Everybody has their purpose in life and those of us who have served we felt it was a calling and we feel honored to protect those who didn’t,” said retired Marine Corps Major Mark Heisey.

Heisey served from 1982-2003 and says events on Veterans Day still gives him chills.

“We had the middle school kids and when they raised their hand to salute, I got goosebumps again, just like I get goosebumps every time I hear the national anthem. Especially in a crowd when we’re standing together, I get goosebumps,” Heisey said.

The University of South Dakota also dedicated ‘Patriots Plaza’ Wednesday afternoon in Vermillion, which is now a space on campus for the community to remember those who fight for American freedom.

The Plaza is home to plaques to memorialize three Medal of Honor recipients; Col. George ‘Bud’ Day, Capt. Joe Foss, and Capt. Arlo Olson.

Also, South Dakota’s Congressional Leaders took to social media to show their respect.

Senator John Thune highlights his father, Harold Thune, who serve in World War II. Sharing photos and mentioning this is his first veteran’s day without his father. Harold passed away in August.

Senator Mike Rounds says those in uniform are among the ‘Best of the Best’ and thanked them for their service.

Representative Dusty Johnson shares a video highlighting the day’s history and asking South Dakotans to take a moment to stop and think about those who serve and thank them.

