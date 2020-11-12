Taco Bar Sunday to raise money to buy shoes for kids in Sioux Empire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the third year in a row, Rudy Navarrete is hosting a fundraiser to buy shoes for kids, who are part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. Navarrete used to own a Tex-Mex food restaurant in Sioux Falls. He had to close it down in the middle of the pandemic earlier this year but still caters various events. The previous two years, he held the taco bar fundraiser in his restaurant. This year, it will be inside the Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall is in the former VFW building on Minnesota Avenue near I-229 in Sioux Falls.

The taco bar will be available Sunday from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Navarrete is asking for a $10 donation from each adult and a $5 donation for each child who eats. Precautions will be taken to keep people safe and healthy. Navarrete said he will be wearing a mask while he serves the food to people.

He’s hoping to help buy a pair of shoes for 90 kids this year. In 2019, he was able to help 170 kids.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.