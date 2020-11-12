Trump, Noem adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to both President Donald Trump’s campaign as well as Gov. Kristi Noem, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lewandowski recently traveled to Pennsylvania to assist Trump’s efforts to contest the state’s election results. He said Thursday he believes he was infected in Philadelphia and he’s not experiencing any symptoms.

He appeared with Rudy Giuliani at an event last Saturday outside a landscaping company and lobbed unfounded accusations of voter fraud as the race was called for Trump’s challenger Joe Biden.

Lewandowski has also served as an adviser to Noem, and was frequently on the campaign trail with the governor as she stumped for Trump across the country. He was with Noem at a rally in Maine Oct. 28 where a man was arrested after allegedly brandishing weapons.

A spokesperson for Noem’s office said the governor has not been in close contact with Lewandowski for 13 days, adding that Noem self-monitors for symptoms daily.

Numerous White House and campaign officials have tested positive in this latest wave of infections, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said publicly the election went well. International observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.