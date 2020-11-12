USF Letters of Intent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -University of Sioux Falls Soccer Head Coach Brittany Domino has signed another talented recruiting class with the addition of five student-athletes, who signed with the Cougars on Wednesday (Nov. 11) as the NCAA signing period for recruits opened. Described by Domino as athletic and accomplished, the 2020 group includes Julie Kreutner, forward, Brandon, S.D.; Ellie Ripperda, defender, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Caroline Titze, goalie/forward, Mitchell, S.D.; Hannah Welch, forward, DePere, Wisc.; and Addison Westermeyer, mid/forward, Elk River, Minn.; who have signed with USF and will continue their academic and athletic careers at USF."This 2020 recruiting class is truly another talented class and is defined by their hard work, athleticism, and smart play," said Domino, who begins her sixth year at USF. “They current team is really balanced and therefore this class we were able to look for players that can bring something special to each position. Each one of these recruits will bring a new dynamic to our team. I am really excited to get this class here next fall and watch the special things they will do at USF,” said Domino.

Julie Kreutner, Brandon, S.D./Brandon Valley HS, ForwardAt Brandon Valley HS, Kreutner was a high-scoring and talented forward. A four-year letter winner, she was named to the Metro Athletic Conference All Conference Team in both 2019 and 2020. A 2020 All-Eastern South Dakota Conference honoree, she was also selected to the 2020 AA All-State second team after leading Brandon Valley to the AA state title. In that 2020 season, she had eight goals and an assist. In her career she totaled 15 goals and 14 assists. As a junior Kreutner scored four goals with six assists and added a goal and four assists as a sophomore with two goals and three assists as a freshman. The daughter of Dale and Sandy Kreutner, she was a member of the National Honor Society and part of Serve and Learn Students Association (SALSA). A recipient of the Presidential Award from 2017-20, she also had Academic Excellence Award in 2017-20. She also was part of the State HOSA Health Care Team that placed second. In addition, Kreutner was part of the 2020 State HOSA Sports Medicine that placed ninth in a national competition. A member of the Dakota Alliance club squad, she will major in exercise science at USF.

Ellie Ripperda, Sioux Falls, S.D./O’Gorman HS, DefenderA two-sport standout (soccer/track and field) for O’Gorman High School, Ripperda was a four-year letter winner in soccer. A team captain in 2020, she totaled eight career goals and 12 career assists. She was in the National Honor Society, won the Key Scholastic Writing Award and served as vice president of O’Gorman Educators Rising Club Team. A member of the Dakota Alliance Soccer Team, she is the daughter of Kris and Tom Ripperda. In addition, she has four siblings, Abby, TJ, Gabe and Dominic. Ripperda will major in elementary education at USF.

Caroline Titze, Mitchell, S.D./Mitchell HS, Goalie/ForwardA standout goalkeeper at Mitchell High School, Titze, who also played forward for the Kernels, was named All-Eastern South Dakota Conference in both 2019 and 2020. In 2019, she was a second team South Dakota Class AA goalkeeper and named first team in 2020. The daughter of Abbie Arneson and Chad Titze, she was a five-year varsity starter, who had 702 career saves and recorded eight shutouts during her senior year. At Mitchell High, Titze, who has a brother, Samuel, served as the Senior Class President and also was Sergeant of Arms for the Student Council. She has also been involved in Special Olympics and the Flu Shot Clinic. A member of the Dakota Alliance club team, she will major in psychology at USF.

Hannah Welch, DePere, Wisc./DePere HS, ForwardA standout forward from DePere High School, Welch scored 12 goals with four assists. The daughter of Jennifer and Chad Welch, she has a sister, Hattie. A member of Wisconsin United FC, she will major in biology at USF.

Addison Westermeyer, Elk River, Minn./Spectrum HS, Mid/ForwardA standout mid/forward from Spectrum High School in Elk River, Minn., Westermeyer joins USF after earning MCAA All Conference honors in 2019 and 2020 plus an honorable mention All-MCAA honor as a sophomore. A two-sport standout (soccer, golf), she is a four-time letter winner, three-year team captain and three-time MVP honoree. The daughter of Angie and Kynan Westermeyer, she scored 11 goals with 14 assists in 2020. A member of the Twin Cities Fire club team, she will be part of the Twin City Fire Elite Team that will play the Chinese IMG Team in Florida. As part of her senior project at Spectrum High, Westermeyer was involved in community service by raising funds and donating items to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Westermeyer, who has a sibling Kagan, will study biochemistry at USF.

Women’s Golf

University of Sioux Falls Women’s Golf Head Coach Tavia Rutherford has announced the signings of Paige Hillman of Hudson, Wisc., and Ashley Tackett of Omaha, Neb., who will continue their academic and athletic careers at USF.

Hillman joins USF after a prep career as one of Wisconsin’s top golfers. A two sport standout at Hudson High School, she excelled on the golf course and also in gymnastics. A three-time first team All-Big Rivers Conference selection (2018-20) in golf, Hillman was named to the third team All-State Girls Golf Team in Wisconsin in 2019. She was selected the Big River Conference Girls Golf Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2020. “We are extremely excited to add Paige Hillman to our Cougar golf family. She has won multiple conference titles (golf & gymnastics) as well as her conference’s Player of the Year honors twice in golf,” said USF Head Women’s Golf Coach Tavia Rutherford. “She’s an awesome fit for our culture and I know she will be able to come in right away and make an impact in the NSIC. Her passion for the game, work ethic, and positive attitude will be a great addition to our program. I look forward to what she can accomplish here at USF in the future,” added Rutherford. During 2019 and 2020, Hillman won the Big Rivers Conference medalist honors. In 2020, she led Hudson High to an unbeaten regular season and the school’s first conference title in 10 years. She was 14th in the state in golf in 2019, shooting a 162 with rounds of 87 and 75. She had a nine-hole average of 40.1 an 18-hole mark of 81.1 in 2020. In gymnastics, the daughter of Brian and Michelle Hillman, was first-team all-conference in 2018 and 2019. She won the conference gymnastics individual honors in both 2018 and 2019. In 2018, she placed 10th at Wisconsin State Gymnastics Meet and captured 11th place in 2019. Active at Hudson High, she was a member of the National Honors Society in 2018-2021, Academic Achievement Award winner in 2014-20, Big Rivers Academic All-Conference from 2018-20 and recipient of the High School Coaches Award from 2017-19. Hillman, who plays the piano, is involved in 60 hours of community service for the National Honors Society. At USF, Hillman, who has a brother, Brandon, plans to major in biology at USF.

Tackett, who attended Elkhorn South High School, won the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour Player of the Year in 2019. A four-year letter winner, she placed 14th at the Class A Nebraska State tourney as a senior. She led Elkhorn South to second place in the Metro Conference both as a junior and senior. Twice, Tackett led her team to the Nebraska State A tournament and finished with an 18-hole scoring average of 84.0 as a senior. An Academic Letter recipient as a junior, she is the daughter of Rebecca and Mike Hackett with a brother, Brandon, and sister, Jessica. At USF, she plans to study psychology. “We are stoked to have Ashley Tackett join the Cougar golf family. The first time I spoke with her I knew that she’d be a great fit for our culture and our golf program,” said Rutherford. “As the 2019 Nebraska Junior Golf Tour Player of the Year, she knows what it takes to win and loves the game of golf. Her understanding of both the physical and mental aspect of the game will serve our team well in the future. I’m excited to see her take her game to the next level during her time at USF.”Hillman and Tackett join a talented USF women’s golf program that finished in the top two (team standings) in three of six tournaments with a team win at the Augustana Invite before their 2019-20 season ended early due to the COVID-19 situation.

Men’s Basketball

University of Sioux Falls Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Johnson has announced the signings of Zane Alm, a 6-10 center from Mitchell, S.D., and Lucas Healy, a 6-0 guard from Hudson, Wisc., who will continue their academic and athletic careers at USF. The NCAA recruiting signing period opened on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which allowed student-athletes to sign with their respective programs.

“Zane (Alm) is a big who can affect the game on both ends. He is a very good shot blocker who also slides his feel really well. He keeps getting better every time we see him, he has shown the ability to score both inside and out,” said Johnson, who was NSIC Coach of the Year and led the 2019-20 Cougars team to a 22-8 record and the program’s first NSIC South Division title. ""Luke is a true point guard. He can score and distribute. He has a great feel for the game and fits very well with how we play on both ends. We are excited that he chose to be a part of the Coo family," said Johnson.

Alm, the son of Corey and Monica Alm, has been a standout forward and center for the Mitchell High School team. Alm, who led South Dakota Class AA in blocked shots in 2019-20, was Mitchell’s defensive MVP that season. He averaged 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He hits 48 percent from the field and 62 percent at the foul line. Alm was a member of the Sanford Pentagon Schoolers Region team in 2019 and the national team in 2020.

At Mitchell High, he was a member of the Homecoming Royalty and named to the Honor Roll for four years. He has volunteered at LBW Elementary Carnival, served as Trinity Lutheran Harvest Feat, Little Kernel Basketball and helped at middle school basketball camps. His sister Taylin played volleyball at the University of Iowa. He also has two brothers, Tegan and Kaspen.

Healy, who is the son of Brian and Terri Healy, was a two-sport standout at Hudson HS in baseball and basketball. A point guard in basketball, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Healy was a First Team All-Big Rivers Conference selection in 2019-20 when he was also named All-Region First Team and Associated Press Honorable Mention All-State. As a sophomore he was both honorable mention all-conference and all-region.

With a season to play, Healy has 800 career points and 150 rebounds with 125 assists, 75 steals and 20 blocked shots. He has knocked in 215-of-430 shots for 50 percent from the field. Of that total, he is 40-of-115 for 35 percent from three-point range. Additionally, he has made 150-of-190 free throws for 80 percent. At Hudson HS, he was a member of Student Council, Peer Helpers, Athletes Making Progress Club, Freed My Starting Children. A member of the Minnesota Fury club team, he plans to major in Pre-Med at USF.

Women’s Basketball

University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Head Coach Travis Traphagen has announced the signings of seven high school standouts who will continue their academic and athletic careers at USF. The NCAA recruiting signing period opened on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which allowed student-athletes to sign with their respective programs. The Class of 2021 includes Olivia Gamoke, 5-6, guard, Onalaska, Wisc.; Brecli Honner, 5-9, guard, Harrisburg, S.D.; JeMae Nichols, 5-10, guard, Cherokee, Iowa; Lizzie Olson, 6-0 forward, Garretson, S.D.; Elly Schmitz, 6-0, guard/forward, Hermantown, Minn.; Cassidy Siemonsma, 6-1, forward, Humboldt, S.D.; and Sidney Swanson, 5-6, guard, West Point, Neb. “We are pleased to announce a well-rounded class, which features athletes, talented scorers and players who will defend while bring a lot of skills to our program on and off the court,” said Traphagen, USF’s career wins leader who led the Cougars to their first-ever NSIC South title and second-ever NCAA DII Regional during a 26-6 season in 2019-20. “Without question, they excel on the floor and in the classroom. We are excited to welcome them to USF,” he said.

Olivia Gamoke, 5-6, Guard, Onalaska, Wisc. /Onalaska HS

At Onalaska (Wisc.) High School, Gamoke was a three-sport standout in basketball, volleyball and soccer. The daughter of Mark and Michelle Gamoke was the 19th ranked player in Wisconsin as a junior when she was named to the D2 All-State Team. During her career, she has averaged 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She was named to the First Team All Mississippi Valley Conference team as a sophomore and junior and honorable mention as a freshman. A three-time All-Academic honoree by the league, she has been named honorable mention by the Associated Press and WBCA as well as named second team All-Tribune. Gamoke, who has a brother, Evan, and sister, Emma, was first team All-Mississippi Valley Conference three times in volleyball and once in soccer. She was also All-Academic three times in volleyball and once as a sophomore. A member of the National Honors Society, she played for the Wisconsin Playmakers club team. Gamoke will major in education at USF.

JeMae Nichols, 5-10, Guard, Cherokee, Iowa/Cherokee Washington HS

A standout athlete from Cherokee Washington High School, Nichols excelled in basketball, volleyball, softball and track. As a junior, she was named First Team All-Lakes Conference, All-District, All-Northwest Iowa, Sioux City Journal All-Area Team and All-State. As a junior, she surpassed 1,000 career points as she averaged 18.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 steals, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Nichols was also first team all-league as a freshman and a sophomore. In addition, she was first-team All-District as a sophomore and second team All-District as a freshman. In 2018, she participated in the USA Olympic 16U Tryouts, and make it to the third round. In softball, Nichols played center field and was a two-time All-Lakes Conference performer as well as a second-team All-Region honoree. A two-time First Team All-Lakes Conference middle/outside hitter in volleyball, she was also First Team All-District, Academic All-Lakes Conference, Academic All State in volleyball during a career when she totaled 786 kills. She also earned Second Team-All-Lake Conference honors as a sophomore and was honorable mention all-conference as a freshman. In track and field, she was a sprinter who has qualified for a total of five events. Nichols has been involved Speech, Student Council, Spanish Club, Spanish Honor Society, National Honor Society, JETS, Braves Achievement Club, and Student Advisory Committee at Cherokee High. A member of the Iowa Dream/CY Select Wolves club team, she has been active in community service including working at food pantries, the Supply Closet, packing for families as part of the National Honors Society and coaching and assisting at basketball and volleyball camps. The daughter of April Ruble-Nichols and Victor Nichols, she has five siblings – Alanzo, Joshua, Brandon, Xavier and Shawn. She will major in business administration at USF.

Lizzie Olson, 6-0, Forward, Garretson, S.D./Garretson HS

A three-sport standout at Garretson High School (basketball, track and volleyball), she was named third team South Dakota Class A All-State in 2019-20 when she passed 1,000 career points. Olson averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 2019-20, 16.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in 2018-19 and 13.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in the 2017-18 season. Named the MVP of the MJ Entringer Classic in both 2017-18 and 2018-19, she is a two-time All-Big East Conference First Team selection and a second team choice in 2017-18. A member of the South Dakota Network team, she is the daughter of Tony and Angie Olson and has a sister Sydney and brother Collin. She was involved in National Honors Society for four years as well as Chorus for four years at Garretson HS. In addition, Olson has been in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years as well as Peer Ministry for two years and the Mentor program for two years. She will be a Pre-Law major.

Brecli Honner, 5-9, Guard, Harrisburg, S.D./Harrisburg HS

A three-year starter, Honner collected 534 points in three seasons with Harrisburg High. Named honorable mention Eastern South Dakota Conference as a sophomore, she was selected to the AA All-State Team as a junior after leading her team to the State AA Tournament. As a senior, she averaged 11.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game while hitting 45 percent (78-160) from the floor, which included 33 percent (15-of-45) from three-point range. She was also 33-of-43 at the foul line for 76 percent. As a sophomore Honner supplied 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. During her career, Honner has made 163-of-379 shots from the field for 43 percent. She also has converted 48-of-127 three-pointers and 62-of-99 free throws. Honner, who also placed eighth in the AA State Track Meet in both her freshman and sophomore years, played for the Bartlett Basketball Academic three years and with the South Dakota Attack this year. The daughter of Steve and Dana Honner, her sister, Danni, plays at Augustana. She will major in biology at USF.

Elly Schmitz, 6-0, Guard/Forward, Hermantown, Minn./Hermantown HS

Schmitz, who was a two-time First Team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, earned All State honorable mention honors at Hermantown High School. She was also Second Team All-area in basketball as she helped lead her team to the Lake Superior Conference title, 7AAA section championship and to the Minnesota State Tourney. During her career, Schmitz, who set a record for free throw percentage (100 percent) at the state tourney, averaged 17 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. The daughter of Joe and Elisa Schmitz, who has two brothers, Drew and Blake, was a multi-sport standout for the Hawks. Aside from basketball, she was involved in soccer, softball, cross country, track, swimming and lacrosse. She was active in the Civility Club, Yearbook, National Honors Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Hermantown HS. Schmitz, who played for the Wisconsin Playmakers club team, was involved in service work with the Civility Club by helping people in need, as well as the elderly. She will major in exercise science at USF.

Cassidy Siemonsma, 6-1, Forward, Humboldt, S.D./West Central HS

Siemonsma led West Central to runner-up finish in 2019 and third place in 2018 at the South Dakota Girls Basketball A Championships. Named All-Dakota 12 Conference Second Team and Honorable Mention, she was the basketball team MVP. She led the team in total rebounds per game, blocks per game, points and was the team field goal percentage leader. She averaged 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists per game and totaled 25 blocks for West Central. A two-sport standout, Siemonsma was also a standout in volleyball where she was a middle hitter and led the Dakota 12 Conference in blocks, which earned her all conference honorable mention honors. At West Central, she was involved with the National Honors Society, A Honor Roll, Exemplar Student Work Award, and advanced to state HOSA and FCCLA. The daughter of Kim Travis Siemonsma, who has a brother, Cody, played for the South Dakota Network club team.

Sidney Swanson, 5-6, Guard, West Point, Neb./West Point-Beemer HS

A four-year starter and letter winner in basketball and volleyball at West Point-Beemer HS, she was named First Team All-Conference as a sophomore and junior. As a junior, she served as team captain and was named to the Nebraska All-State Team. Swanson, who owns the school record for steals in a game with 12 and career assists with 228, led her team to the state tournament as a sophomore and junior. She has 1,198 career points, 250 steals, 388 rebounds, 29 blocks and has hit 321-of-421 free throws for 76 percent while knocking in 44 percent of her field goal attempts. She was named Academic All-State in basketball and volleyball. Swanson was named to the Principal’s Honor Roll as freshman and sophomore and was NCPA Academic All-State in volleyball, basketball and track. She plays for the Nebraska Attack club team. The daughter of Carrie and Erin Swanson, she has a brother, Hunter.

