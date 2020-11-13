10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy day and night at the Dome in Vermillion where all 3 9-man champs were crowned. Boyden Hull/RV’s season ended in the 3-A semi’s, HBC rolled and 8 teams advanced to the “AA” State volleyball tournament next week in Brookings.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.