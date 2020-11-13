Advertisement

All three 9-man champs crowed at Dakotadome in SD football championships

Platte-Geddes, Wolsey-Wessington and Canistota-Freeman win 9-man titles
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All three 9-man championships were decided Thursday at the Dome in Vermillion. In the first game of the day, Platte-Geddes beat Hamlin 42-12 in a battle of unbeatens in 9-AA. MVP Grayson Hanson scored 3 touchdowns for the Black Panthers who broke open a close game in the second half as Kelby VanderWerf threw a pair of scoring passes.

In the 9-B game, Wolsey-Wessington jumped out to an 18-0 lead at half-time on DRSM. The Cardinals, led by Connor Libis with 2 TD passes and 256 yards of total offense scored twice after intermission. But Corbin Haarmeyer was 14 of 16 for 173 yards and a TD through the air and Ericc Klanchnik scored twice on the ground for the Warbirds in the 32-14 win.

And in the finale, Canistota-Freeman won back to back titles with a 12-0 win over Warner. Tyce Ortman was the show with 253 yards on 27 carries and the game’s only 2 touchdowns.

Watch highlights of all 3 games with reactions from players and coaches. There are a pair of 11-man games Friday and then again on Saturday.

