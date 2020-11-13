Another mask ordinance, business restrictions, and a COVID-19 vaccine freezer on City Council’s agenda

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another mask mandate is on the agenda for the Sioux Falls City Council.

This comes less than a week after Mayor Paul TenHaken and four city councilors voted down a mask ordinance within the city.

This new ordinance, proposed by councilors Janet Brekke and Pat Starr, would require masks to be worn in public places where six feet of social distancing isn’t possible.

If passed, the emergency ordinance would be in effect for the rest of the year.

The two councilors are also proposing an ordinance to place capacity restrictions on businesses similar to those that were proposed earlier this spring.

Councilors Janet Brekke and Curt Soehl are proposing a COVID-19 public health campaign to the tune of $20,000. An additional $100,000 dollars is requested for the same campaign in 2021.

The mayor is also requesting nearly $8,000 dollars for a storage freezer for the Sioux Falls Health Department to store a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor TenHaken is also proposing a resolution outlining the expectations for people of Sioux Falls to take action to slow the spread of the virus that causes covid-19.

All of the items are to be discussed at the council’s next meeting on Tuesday, November 17.

