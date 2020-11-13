Advertisement

Boyden Hull/Rock Valley’s season ends in semi’s

Nighthawks lose to Harlan after taking early lead
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Cody Noble had a great game Thursday at the UniDome in Cedar Falls. He rushed for 124 yards on 28 carries and his 6-yard score gave Boyden Hull/Rock Valley and early lead in the 3-A semi’s. But Harlan roared back behind the arm of Teagon Kasperbauer who threw 65 and 39 yard scores and the Cyclones went on to advance to the championship game with a 44-7 win. The Nighthawks season ended with an 8-3 record.

