Hills Beaver Creek rolls in final regular season game

HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Hills Beaver Creek football team is certainly ready for the playoffs that start next week. They tuned up with a 54-14 win over Mountain Lake Thursday night. Tyson Bork ripped off a 30 yard TD run, Gavin Wysong scored from 61 and also threw a 47 yard TD pass to Ty Bundeson as the Pats built a quick 24-0 lead and never looked back.

