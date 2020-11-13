Advertisement

Hills Beaver Creek rolls in final regular season game

Patriots shine against Mountain Lake
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLS, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Hills Beaver Creek football team is certainly ready for the playoffs that start next week. They tuned up with a 54-14 win over Mountain Lake Thursday night. Tyson Bork ripped off a 30 yard TD run, Gavin Wysong scored from 61 and also threw a 47 yard TD pass to Ty Bundeson as the Pats built a quick 24-0 lead and never looked back.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Pyle
South Dakota officials identify body found by hunters
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Sanford International (file photo)
Minnehaha Country Club decides against extending Sanford International contract
Crash on I-229 Tuesday morning
Driver, passenger killed in two-vehicle crash on I-229
Gov. Tim Walz (File photo)
Minnesota governor criticizes South Dakota counterpart

Latest News

10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 12th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 12th
Three 9-man champions crowned Thursday in Vermillion
All three 9-man champs crowed at Dakotadome in SD football championships
Boyden Hull/RV's season ends in 3-A semi-finals to Harlan
Boyden Hull/Rock Valley’s season ends in semi’s
OG, Washington and BV among 8 teams to qualify for Class "AA" State Volleyball tournament in...
O’Gorman, Washington and Brandon Valley win SODAK 16 “AA” games as 8 qualify for state tourney in Brookings