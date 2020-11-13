O’Gorman, Washington and Brandon Valley win SODAK 16 “AA” games as 8 qualify for state tourney in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SODAK 16 volleyball games in Class “AA” were played Thursday night in South Dakota and there were no upsets. Top-ranked O’Gorman rolled past Spearfish in straight sets and #2 Washington did the same to arch-rival Lincoln. And the Brandon Valley Lynx ranked 5th beat Pierre 3-1 in their home floor. See the highlights of all 3 of those matches. #3 Huron, #4 Watertown along with Roosevelt, Aberdeen and Harrisburg all advanced to the state tournament as well. The Tigers of Harrisburg didn’t even have to suit up as RC Stevens forfeited because of COVID 19.

