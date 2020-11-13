Advertisement

Police investigating following theft and Sioux Falls construction site

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for suspects following a report of a burglary at a Sioux Falls construction site.

The theft was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday at a site near Highway 11 and 33rd Street, according to Sgt. Rob Forester.

Forester said one construction trailer was broken in to, and several tools were stolen. The suspects damaged another trailer they tried breaking into, but were unable to enter.

The loss is estimated at $1,000, Forester said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramifications of Minnehaha CC, Sanford International split
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
Over 2,000 COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday
Our sister hospitals are doing a wonderful job of keeping patients, away from Avera Mckennan,...
Avera Medical Minute: Director of critical care at Avera McKennan describes ICU surge capacity and hope of future vaccine

Latest News

Police reminding drivers to lock cars after vehicle stolen near Empire Mall
Justin Cronin
Former South Dakota lawmaker dies at age 40
MGN
South Dakota reports 1,611 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 18,627 currently active
Patrol: Driver in crash near Sturgis that killed 3 was going 147 mph