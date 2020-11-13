Police investigating following theft and Sioux Falls construction site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for suspects following a report of a burglary at a Sioux Falls construction site.

The theft was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday at a site near Highway 11 and 33rd Street, according to Sgt. Rob Forester.

Forester said one construction trailer was broken in to, and several tools were stolen. The suspects damaged another trailer they tried breaking into, but were unable to enter.

The loss is estimated at $1,000, Forester said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

