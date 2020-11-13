Advertisement

Police reminding drivers to lock cars after vehicle stolen near Empire Mall

(KGWN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Nov. 13, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are issuing a reminder to lock car doors after a vehicle was stolen near the Empire Mall.

Sgt. Rob Forester said a vehicle was left running Thursday near 41st Street and Empire Place when it was stolen.

Forester said car thefts often pick up this time of year as thieves target vehicles that are left running to warm up. He said if you plan to leave your vehicle on, have a second key on hand so the car can remain locked.

